Baby killed when semi crashes into house near Oshkosh (copy)

TOWN OF VINLAND, Wis. (AP) — A baby was killed when a semi veered off an interstate and crashed into a house in Winnebago County Monday, authorities said.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. when the semi left southbound Interstate 41, crashed through a fence, crossed a nearby frontage road and smashed into the house in the town of Vinland, just north of Oshkosh.

The baby boy who died in the crash was 8 months old, officials said. The semi driver is a 63-year-old man from Little Chute who sustained minor injuries.

Investigators were on the scene for more than 10 hours.