 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baby killed when semi crashes into house near Oshkosh (copy)

  • 0
Crime scene tape
KAT WILCOX, PEXELS

TOWN OF VINLAND, Wis. (AP) — A baby was killed when a semi veered off an interstate and crashed into a house in Winnebago County Monday, authorities said.

The crash happened about 6 p.m. when the semi left southbound Interstate 41, crashed through a fence, crossed a nearby frontage road and smashed into the house in the town of Vinland, just north of Oshkosh.

The baby boy who died in the crash was 8 months old, officials said. The semi driver is a 63-year-old man from Little Chute who sustained minor injuries.

Investigators were on the scene for more than 10 hours.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth receives a special blessing from the Pope

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News