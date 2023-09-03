UW-Madison police reported that 14 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and six people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Buffalo.

Of the 14 people ejected, 11 were UW students, and all six who were arrested were UW students, police said in a statement detailing the numbers.

UW police also issued eight tickets, all to UW students.

Those ticketed and ejected included four for underage drinking, and one each for disorderly conduct, false identification, resisting/obstructing, and possession of alcohol in he stadium.

Those ejected without being ticketed included four for possession of alcohol, three for seating issue/student section, and one for intoxication.

Saturday’s game fell just shy of being the hottest in Camp Randall history, with an official high in Madison of 89 at 3:09 p.m., about half an hour after kickoff. The hottest game ever at Camp Randall was Wisconsin’s 51-17 win over UNLV on Sept. 1, 2011, when it was 90 at kickoff.

Heat-related issues brought 250 people to the on-site cooling centers for medical observation, UW police said.

And there were 50 first aid calls, 36 paramedic calls, and nine taken by ambulance for treatment. But there were zero people taken to detox, UW police said.

It was so hot at the Wisconsin football game it distorted photos. Here are 6 examples