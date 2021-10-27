Baraboo bar owner charged with sexually assaulting underage woman he gave alcohol to

A local bar owner has been accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman after giving her alcohol despite knowing she was not of legal age to drink, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Brian C. Farr, 58, of Baraboo, who also goes by “B.C.,” was charged with felony second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious person. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 40 years and a fine of up to $100,000.

According to the complaint, a woman reported that Farr had sexually assaulted her after showing up in June 2020 at the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Stacy McClure interviewed her and the woman said she knew Farr through their interactions at the Old Baraboo Inn, which Farr owns. She said he would serve her alcohol even though Farr knew the woman wasn’t legally old enough to drink.

The night of the assault, Farr and the woman were at a residence along Skillet Creek Road. The woman said Farr offered her alcohol and that she was fairly drunk when Farr started touching her leg in a way that made her uncomfortable. When she tried to leave, she realized she had forgotten her keys.

After trying to reach friends to pick her up, but not connecting with anyone because they were asleep, she said Farr offered to sleep separately from her but when she tried to get into a bed, he appeared wearing only underwear and got into bed with her. Farr allegedly told the woman that she could remove her clothing because she looked uncomfortable.

The woman said she fell asleep and was groggy because of the alcohol, but awoke to find Farr sexually assaulting her.

The woman’s boyfriend showed up and the woman left with him, she said.

Farr spoke to the detective in late August 2020. He said that he didn’t know the woman that well and had only met with her that night because she had expressed not wanting to be alone. He referred to spending time with her as being on “suicide watch.”

The detective told Farr the woman had undergone a sexual assault examination, which is done to find DNA and other physical evidence.

According to the complaint, exam results processed by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and received by the sheriff’s office in August matched Farr’s DNA.

Farr is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Nov. 17.

