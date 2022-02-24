 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baraboo man, 43, charged with sexually assaulting 12-year-old

A Baraboo man appeared Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child.

Reginald Baxter Jr., 43, faces a maximum prison sentence of 95 years and fines up to $125,000 for felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement and causing mental harm to a child.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko set his bond at $1,000 cash with the conditions that he have no contact with the child, or the child’s residence, school or any job. Prosecutor Gabriel David Arevalo argued that bail should be set at $50,000 cash. Baxter’s attorney, Leonie Dolch, argued for a lower or signature bond instead.

According to the criminal complaint, a 12-year-old reported being sexually assaulted by Baxter in the fall at a Baraboo residence. In an interview at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center, the child detailed an interaction in which the 12-year-old woke up to being groped by Baxter in the genital area as well as other parts of the child’s body.

The child got away by using the excuse of getting water and went to another room, where Baxter followed and asked for the 12-year-old to return. The child said Baxter asked if he made the 12-year-old uncomfortable and the child said no out of fear of being “rude.” When Baxter attempted to grope the child once more, the 12-year-old ran from him and he did not pursue a second time.

In an interview with police, Baxter denied assaulting the child and said the child had falsely accused him of sexual assault.

Baxter is scheduled to return April 20 to court.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

