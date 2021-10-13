Baraboo man arrested in shooting death of Lake Delton man at Wilderness Resort, police say

A Baraboo man was arrested in the shooting death of a Lake Delton man Saturday at Wilderness Resort, authorities reported.

Lake Delton police responded to the Wisconsin Dells resort at 511 E. Adams St. to render aid to a gunshot victim at 2:37 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Chief Daniel Hardman. Officers found Eric Conley, 33, of Lake Delton, in the parking lot with injuries consistent with possible gunshot wounds.

Officers and Dells-Delton EMS responders treated Conley before he was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to the release.

Law enforcement identified Rhodaine Matthews, 24, as a person of interest and took Matthews into custody on a tentative charge of first-degree reckless homicide. The incident remains under investigation.

The people involved in the shooting death were not guests at the resort, and no further details were being released, according to the release.

The Wisconsin Dells Police Department, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and the Sauk County Coroner’s Office also assisted at the scene.

