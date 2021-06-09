Baraboo man broke other man's jaw in attack outside Ho-Chunk casino, authorities say

A Baraboo man who ran from police made an initial appearance Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court and had his bond set at $350 in cash.

Anthony James Wilson, 28, had not been released on bail as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Wilson was seen Thursday in the parking lot of the Ho-Chunk casino near Wisconsin Dells attacking another man. The man said a maroon Saturn Ion approached him and braked quickly before Wilson got out of the passenger seat of the car and came up to him with a revolver in his waistband.

Wilson, who later admitted to striking the man, then proceeded to punch the man up to 15 times. Medical personnel who responded to the scene said the man’s jaw was likely broken and he would need stitches on his head.

When a Sauk County deputy spotted the Saturn after Wilson fled from the alleged attack, Wilson was alone in the car while driving along Fox Hill Road in the town of Baraboo. The deputy said Wilson began speeding away quickly when the deputy tried to pull him over.