Baraboo man charged with aggravated battery of woman at Lake Delton motel

A Baraboo man is charged with aggravated battery and reckless endangerment following an incident at the Lake Delton’s Malibu Inn.

Darren N. Rolle, 26, is charged with aggravated battery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was also charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of THC.

At an initial appearance on Dec. 17 Sauk County Judge Wendy Klicko set a signature bond of $5,000. Assistant District Attorney Natalia Gess argued in court that a cash bond should be set at $2,500 while Rolle’s attorney requested a signature bond in the case.

According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 15 Lake Delton Police responded to an ambulance call at the Malibu Inn on West Monroe Avenue. A woman spoke with officers saying she accidently cut her hand with a knife.

The woman was questioned by police officers and said she was cutting an onion and cut herself. The officer said there was no sign of a physical altercation in the hotel room and cleared the scene after 3:10 p.m.

At 3:37 p.m., another call for a possible disturbance was made from the hotel. The same woman from before told Lake Delton Police Rolle had stabbed her in the shoulder. She showed the wound on her left shoulder.

Police interviewed the woman and she said she did not know why Rolle stabber her or where he got the knife. The next day police conducted a follow up interview with the woman.

Rolle was interviewed Dec. 15 and agreed to go to the Lake Delton Police Station. He was searched before being transported and police allegedly found a plastic bag with suspected marijuana in it.

Rolle said he purchased the bag at a store and tested positive for the presence of tetrahydrocannabinols.

Lake Delton police reviewed video footage from security camera from the motel.

The complaint states the video shows Rolle knocking on the women’s door multiple times and allegedly kicking in the door. Rolle allegedly threw punches and is seen with what police believe to be a knife in his right hand.

Rolle bonded out from custody on Dec. 20 and is scheduled to be back in Sauk County Court in January with a return date in front of Judge Klicko in February.