Baraboo man charged with burglarizing Baraboo bowling centers

In a video from the day before the burglary, someone in a blue coat, who turned out to be Brilliott, entered the business through an unlocked door while it was closed and examined the machine before taking a set of keys from near the bar area and leaving.

Three days after the burglary was reported, someone reported that a person in a blue coat had gone through items in a blue truck parked in a public lot at Oak and Second Street.

Police found Brilliott riding a bike along Water Street and apprehended him after he initially ran away.

According to the complaint, Brilliott admitted to stealing the keys from the bowling center and that he and another person named Anthony Wilson broke the window at the business before entering it. Brilliott allegedly said Wilson broke the machine and took the money, giving him $40 out of it.

According to court records, Wilson has not been charged with burglary.

Brilliott had been released on a recognizance bond in a July 2020 case in which he was charged with possessing narcotics, an illegal item by an inmate and violating county institutional laws, according to court records.

A condition of the bond from Feb. 10 dictates he commit no crime.