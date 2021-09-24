 Skip to main content
Baraboo man charged with dealing heroin in Lake Delton

Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only

A sign is seen inside the front entrance of the Sauk County Courthouse.

 BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A Baraboo man faces more than 12 years in prison and fines up to $25,000 for allegedly selling heroin to a police informant.

Trevor L. Kelley, 27, was charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony manufacture and sale of up to 3 grams of heroin as a repeater.

Kelley 092421

Kelley

According to the criminal complaint, an unnamed informant met with Kelley in May 2020 near McDonald’s in Lake Delton. Det. Joseph Kellogg of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Sauk County Drug Task Force coordinated the plan for the informant to buy $150 in illegal drugs while wearing a recording device.

The informant arranged the meeting with Kelley over the phone before meeting with him in a vehicle.

When the informant left the car after speaking to Kelley, he had a bag with a brownish, grainy substance later identified as heroin. The bag weighed 1 gram total. The informant had been searched by officers before the meeting.

Kelley is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court Oct. 20.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

