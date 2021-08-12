Baraboo reimplements COVID-19 employee policy amid police officers' pushback on testing

Baraboo Det. Erik Oakeson echoed concerns over the implementation of a COVID-19 policy, specifically because it seemed to him like “an effort to coerce employees into getting the vaccination and threatening to subject them to having a foreign object inserted into their body on a weekly basis.”

Upon questioning from council president Joel Petty, Zach said employers everywhere are largely dealing with how to handle the pandemic through policy. He said municipalities can legally require employees to be vaccinated and wear masks. If an employee were to have an extreme adverse reaction to vaccination, which the CDC designates as a rare event with a handful of individuals per million vaccinations given, that would be covered under worker’s compensation, Zach said.

Police officer Matt Gilbert submitted a letter questioning why there wasn’t more information released directly to employees before a policy would be approved. The policy will take effect Monday. Gilbert wrote that he had issues with the testing requirement.

“I not only have high concerns for the employees who will be affected physically and mentally by this testing requirement that will no doubt alienate them from the rest of the workforce, but also the financial impact this will cause for the taxpayers of Baraboo,” Gilbert wrote.