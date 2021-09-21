Baraboo School District settles for $862,500 with former student alleging racism, sexual assaults

The Baraboo School District earlier this month settled a lawsuit brought by one of its former students who said the district ignored years of complaints by her and her mother about multiple sexual assaults and a pattern of racial discrimination.

The district agreed to pay Dasia Banks, 18, and her legal team $862,500, according documents reviewed by the Wisconsin State Journal confirming the settlement.

Mark Thomsen, of Gingras, Thomsen and Wachs, who represented Banks in the case, called the settlement “historic” and one of the largest in Wisconsin for a K-12 lawsuit involving Title VI and Title IX, the two federal laws protecting students from racial and sexual harassment and discrimination.

A Baraboo School District spokesperson declined to comment beyond confirming “the matter has been resolved.” The documents show the district did not admit liability in the case, which is common for school districts when reaching settlement agreements.