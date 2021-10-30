Baraboo students among 2 killed, 3 injured in crash Friday, Sauk County authorities say

Two people died, including a Baraboo School District student, and three others were injured in a crash Friday in the Sauk County town of Fairfield, authorities reported.

According to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, a 2009 Chevrolet left Highway A south of Side Road at 10:38 a.m. and struck a tree. The driver was dead when responders arrived and four other occupants required extrication. Another occupant died at the scene. A third occupant was taken via MedFlight to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A fourth occupant was taken by ambulance to University Hospital and a fifth occupant was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

Baraboo School Superintendent Rainey Briggs posted to Facebook Friday night that one of those killed was a student in Baraboo School District, two others were current students, and one was a former student. The district will open Beryl Newman Stadium, 1201 Draper St., from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Student services staff, and members of the Baraboo faith community will be on-site to provide grief counseling to any student who needs support. Sauk County Department of Health and Human Services, and the School District of Baraboo Student Services Staff will continue to provide grief counseling and support Monday.

Initial investigation of the crash showed that the vehicle was traveling north on Highway A nearing the intersection with Side Road when the driver lost control. In an attempt to regain control, the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to spin into the ditch and strike a tree on the driver's side.

The crash remains under investigation and names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of family.

Assisting the Sauk County Sheriff's Office on scene were members of the Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo EMS, Dells-Delton EMS, Reedsburg EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol, Baraboo Police Department, UW Med-Flight and Bill's Towing.