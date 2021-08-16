Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells men indicted by grand jury on drug, gun offenses

Two area men were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Levonte C. Scales, 29, of Wisconsin Dells, and Anthony James Wilson, 28, of Baraboo, were charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Scales was arrested June 22 and charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony sales of heroin, possession with the intent to sell amphetamines, possession of a firearm and an electric weapon, four counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor offense of resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint, Lake Delton police were called to the Staybridge Inn and Suites about two men trying to book a room but were not welcome at the hotel. Police checked the names of the two individuals and found they had warrants for their arrest. They were handcuffed at gunpoint after running away while police were searching for them near the business. A search of Scales allegedly found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and heroin, cash, a stun baton and a Taurus Arms G3 handgun.
He was released on a $500 cash bond July 7.
The indictment alleges his possession of a handgun and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it. He was also charged with using a firearm to successfully commit drug trafficking crimes.
Scales faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years with a potential maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Corey.
According to the statement from the Western District of Wisconsin, the indictments were made as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program by the Department of Justice aimed at reducing violent crime. Via the program, “a broad spectrum of stakeholders” identifies what they deem to be “the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.” Strategy through the program means enforcement efforts are focused on the most violent offenders. Members also partner with local prevention and reentry programs, according to the release.
Wilson was charged by the grand jury with illegally possessing a firearm. He was arrested June 3 and allegedly had a loaded .357 caliber revolver on him at the time. He was charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony armed robbery by use of force, substantial battery, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, fleeing an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, possession of up to 50 grams of amphetamines with intent to sell a controlled substance near a school, maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, Wilson was seen repeatedly punching a man in the parking lot of the Ho-Chunk casino along County Highway BD and had reportedly broken the man’s jaw.
A Sauk County deputy saw Wilson driving a Saturn Ion away from the alleged attack and pursued him, but when Wilson picked up speed to more than 80 mph in the village of West Baraboo the deputy ended the chase to avoid potential danger to bystanders. The vehicle stalled on the side of a street and Wilson was later found hiding in the neighborhood.
Wilson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for the gun possession charge from the grand jury indictment. Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan is prosecuting the case.
