Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells men indicted by grand jury on drug, gun offenses

Two area men were indicted Wednesday by a grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Levonte C. Scales, 29, of Wisconsin Dells, and Anthony James Wilson, 28, of Baraboo, were charged with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Scales was arrested June 22 and charged in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony sales of heroin, possession with the intent to sell amphetamines, possession of a firearm and an electric weapon, four counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor offense of resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, Lake Delton police were called to the Staybridge Inn and Suites about two men trying to book a room but were not welcome at the hotel. Police checked the names of the two individuals and found they had warrants for their arrest. They were handcuffed at gunpoint after running away while police were searching for them near the business. A search of Scales allegedly found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and heroin, cash, a stun baton and a Taurus Arms G3 handgun.

He was released on a $500 cash bond July 7.