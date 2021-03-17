Baraboo woman accused of embezzling more than $133K from vet clinic

When Tracy was interviewed by law enforcement, she told police the doctor she worked for at the clinic approved of her use of the money for both company and personal purchases. Tracy said her boss approved the renovation work at her home after telling Tracy that she needed new floors.

Tracy said the personal use of those accounts was a benefit she received as part of her work. Another employee at the clinic had received personal treatment as well when she was allowed to purchase a new clothes dryer with credit from the business, Tracy said. But when the other employee was questioned, she said she repaid the amount to Tracy.

A banker interviewed about Tracy referred to her as “manipulative” and said she was the only person in roughly 35 years of his occupation that had fooled him in such a way, also calling Tracy “a very good liar.” He said the doctor of the clinic would never have given Tracy permission to use the accounts personally and that Tracy’s boss even took pay cuts to ensure the clinic could continue to pay its bills.

Tracy told authorities, along with her lawyer, that her boss was setting her up and had threatened her after Tracy said she was leaving the business. Her lawyer said there were other accusations of theft that were later dropped.