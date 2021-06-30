Baraboo woman charged with stabbing another woman over spilled drink

A Baraboo woman, who allegedly stabbed another woman while arguing over a spilled drink, recently made her initial appearance in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Adrienne H. Littlebear, 36, was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering the safety of another June 23. Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set a $25,000 cash bond for Littlebear, with the conditions that she maintain absolute sobriety and not possess any alcohol. The court appointed a public defender for her Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman went into the St. Clare Hospital emergency room around 9 p.m. June 22 with multiple stab wounds on both arms and her hands.

The woman told police that she had been driving Littlebear around while she drank earlier that night. The woman said she knows Littlebear doesn’t drink a lot because she doesn’t handle alcohol well and will “get mean.”

They had parked in a driveway in Baraboo when the woman said she accidentally kicked over a cup of Fireball whiskey sitting on the floor of the vehicle, which upset Littlebear and the pair started arguing.