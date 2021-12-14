Baraboo woman, her dog die in house fire, authorities say

A Baraboo woman and her dog died in a house fire Sunday night, according to Baraboo Police.

Baraboo Fire Department personnel found the duplex at 500/502 4th St. half engulfed in flames after receiving the call at 10:33 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Baraboo Police Department.

Police officers evacuated a male, a female and their cat from one portion of the duplex on the southeast corner of Fourth and Barker streets, but couldn’t safely access the other half, which was fully engulfed in flames, the release said.

Firefighters located a surviving dog in an area of the building with less damage. It was reunited with its owner near the scene.

Authorities learned another female resident might have been home and confirmed Monday morning the woman had died, as did her dog. Her body was recovered Monday morning.

Baraboo Police Capt. Rob Sinden said firefighters and other first responders couldn’t enter that side of the building Sunday night due to safety concerns. They also knew if a person was inside, “no human could withstand that type of fire,” he said.

“The structure was absolutely very, very dangerous … The entire second floor is literally teetering — I could see it last night and this morning, it was teetering on falling,” Sinden said.

He declined to release the woman’s name.

Fire crews successfully extinguished the fire from outside the building, according to the release. The majority of the second floor had collapsed and other severe structural damage was evident.

By Monday morning, the city of Madison’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team had arrived to help support the structure of the building to allow authorities in to investigate the fire’s origin and retrieve the body, Sinden said.

According to Sauk County land records, the property is owned by Carolyn R. Hanley.

Authorities are asking the public to remain out of the area until the scene has been cleared. The property has been secured.

Nearby relatives are helping the two surviving occupants, according to Sinden.

The Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.

Assisting in the response was the fire departments from Lake Delton, Kilbourn, Reedsburg, Sauk City and Merrimac, Baraboo EMS, Dells-Delton EMS, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Salvation Army, Alliant Energy, Baraboo Public Works/Water Utility and Wisconsin Fire Marshall.

While the fire’s origin remains unknown, Sinden urged people to be cautious with common fire hazards, like space heaters.

The last fatal house fire in Baraboo occurred in March 2019 on Terrytown Road and claimed the life of Kathleen Blakeslee.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.