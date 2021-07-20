Barn collapsed the day after being installed on property, killing Iowa father and son

A barn that collapsed Friday, killing an Iowa father and his young son, had been moved and installed on a concrete pad the day before, according to a friend of the family.

Andy Kaufman, 40, and his 9-year-old son, Beckett, were killed in the 6:30 p.m. collapse on the family’s rural Cedar Falls, Iowa, property at 9702 Viking Road.

“They moved it from a different location,” said neighbor Trey Nuss, who described Andy as his best friend. “It was in their yard for a month or so on a trailer.”

He helped pour cement “a couple weeks” ago for the concrete pad where the barn was placed Thursday on the west side of the property near the family’s house. Renovation work was planned before it would be used to house animals.

“It was an unfortunate accident,” said Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick. The Public Safety Department’s fire division responded to the incident.

Capt. Mark Herbst of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies hadn’t turned in their report yet on the accident but confirmed the barn had been moved onto the property. He didn’t expect much more information to come out about the collapse.