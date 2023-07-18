Before Glenn Douglas Perry shot dead two police officers in northern Wisconsin earlier this year, the New Auburn man had trained to kill law enforcement and spoke of delusions that Gov. Tony Evers owed him a $27 million grant to start a hydroponic vegetable business and overturn the ruling in his divorce, investigators’ records show.

He expressed a desire to start a militia and assassinate police and religious leaders. His family life was marred by a physical altercation with his teenage son in 2020 and he harbored a bitter grudge over his divorce, those who knew him told police.

Despite his documented mental illness and his family’s wishes to have him committed, Perry was able to amass an arsenal of assault rifles, pistols and ammunition.

The contours of Perry’s disturbing and troubled life are outlined by a Wisconsin Department of Justice’s investigation of the April 8 shootout between Perry and Chetek Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Officer Hunter Scheel on a rural highway connecting the two communities.

In less than a minute, Perry, who had four guns on him that day, shot and killed both officers. Perry, who suffered a gunshot wound to his leg during the incident, exchanged extensive gunfire with Scheel, according to video of the shooting included in the DOJ’s report.

Perry, 50, later died at a hospital in St. Paul but specifics about his injuries are redacted from the DOJ’s report.

Barron Officer Ray Parr, who alongside other officers managed to handcuff an incapacitated Perry minutes after the shootout, told investigators he believed Perry was likely on the cusp of hurting others when Breidenbach and Scheel stopped him on Highway SS that afternoon.

“Based on the amount of firepower Perry had in his vehicle, Officer Parr believed Perry was going to try and ‘create more havoc,’” the DOJ report said.

“Officer Parr believed Officer Emily Breidenbach and Officer Hunter Scheel saved the lives of other responding law enforcement personnel and members of the public based on what he saw at the scene,” the report said.

Prior warning

The day before Perry killed Breidenbach and Scheel, the Barron County Sheriff’s Office sent an email to area law enforcement warning of Perry’s mental instability, the threat he posed to law enforcement and a warrant he had for not paying child support.

Captain Jason Hagen had spoken to one of Perry’s family members that morning, who warned that Perry had “really been going off the deep end lately” and had a gun on him at all times.

“He has a lot of animosity towards law enforcement and the government in general,” Hagen said in his email, adding that law enforcement should be extremely cautious if they had contact with Perry.

Perry’s family was in the process of trying to get him committed to a mental institution, too, Hagen said.

“If they get it, we will have to put together a tactical plan on how to get him in custody,” Hagen said.

The following day, Breidenbach reviewed the email warning about Perry as her shift started, Chetek Police Lieutenant Jessica Larson told investigators.

Chetek police had plenty of familiarity with Perry, as he was “over the top” and had been known to come and scream at their building in downtown Chetek, Larson said.

Perry had even filed a complaint against Breidenbach in the past because she cited him for a vehicle exhaust violation and driving through a stop sign, Larson said.

Burst of gunfire

Around 3:30 p.m., Breidenbach spotted Perry’s vehicle and began following him. She then devised a plan with Scheel to stop Perry’s vehicle once he reached Cameron, the report said.

What happened next was captured by the surveillance camera on a nearby utility pole manufacturing plant.

Breidenbach and Perry pulled over to the side of the road and Scheel’s vehicle instantly arrived from the north, making a U-turn before pulling up behind Breidenbach. About a minute later, Perry sprang out of his vehicle and started firing, shooting Breidenbach first before exchanging gunfire with Scheel.

As Breidenbach’s police dog ran around in the road, oncoming traffic began to pass the chaotic scene before more backup could arrive.

A cavalry of area law enforcement then descended on Highway SS. About 6½ minutes after the shootout began, a group of officers moved in and arrested Perry, who was splayed out on the ground behind his vehicle.

Investigators collected 19 shell casings at the scene. Perry used an M-15 rifle in the shooting, had a 9mm pistol on him and had another pistol and rifle in his car.

In a search of Perry’s home, investigators recovered an additional 10 guns: assault rifles, a scoped rifle, handguns, old powder rifles and a shotgun. Wisconsin does not have “red flag” laws, which allow a court to order the temporary seizure of firearms from people who are mentally unstable or threaten violence.

Investigators also found writings from Perry about how he had been swindled out of a Bitcoin purchase and wanted to eventually take over county government with “special ops missions” to “eliminate certain people.”

In messages on Perry’s phone obtained by investigators, Perry spoke to a male friend about shooting police and pastors. The man replied “saying that guns are expensive and asked, ‘Why have a gun when you got a car, run them over.’”

When DOJ investigators interviewed the man in that exchange, he told them that he replied with that to “essentially calm Glenn down,” the report said.

The report does not mention any further investigation of the man’s relationship with Perry.

Even though Perry spoke of killing cops multiple times, the man “wasn’t concerned about Glenn hurting cops or himself because he appeared to be more of a talker and not a doer,” the report said.

‘No one listened’

Threats of violence from Perry and his mental health issues further emerged in other law enforcement interviews with his ex-girlfriend, ex-wife, son and parents. Perry “talks pretty bad about cops” and “’trains to kill them more or less,’” his son told investigators.

Perry’s ex-wife and his parents detailed Perry’s experience with bipolar disorder and possible schizophrenia, though it’s unclear in the report whether he was formally diagnosed with either.

Perry had a history of talking to things that weren’t there and was committed to a mental institution 10 to 15 years ago because he was “rocking back and forth and talking to himself,” his parents said. His mental health issues made it impossible for him to not quit or get fired from every job he had, they said.

Another of Perry’s delusions detailed by his parents was that the state owed him $27 million in grant money, which he would use to build a greenhouse and put solar panels on his residence.

“The child support warrant issued for Glenn’s arrest was ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back,’” one of his parents told investigators, adding that isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic caused further deterioration of Perry’s mental health.

When speaking with investigators, Perry’s ex-girlfriend detailed two statements she gave to area law enforcement agencies about his mental instability.

“She was very frustrated and angry that no one listened to her either time,” the report said.