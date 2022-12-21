Be proactive: As blizzard approaches, Wisconsinites urged to plan ahead for holiday travel

Wisconsin travelers are being urged to consider their plans — and adjust as necessary — as a monstrous winter storm barrels across the country, bringing blizzard conditions and below-zero temperatures just as travelers set off for the holidays.

“We know that there will be travel disruptions,” Dane County Regional Airport spokesperson Michael Riechers said. “There’s no way around that for the size of storm that’s coming.”

Nearly 113 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday season, up 4% from last year but still short of the record 119 million in 2019, according to AAA.

On top of what could be upward of a foot of snow for some, extremely cold temperatures and wind gusts are expected, bringing possible snowdrifts that will make travel particularly dangerous, as well as power outages.

Snow is expected to begin falling in the Madison area Wednesday night and continue through Friday night, with blizzard-like conditions Thursday and Friday.

Several inches of snow were expected from Chicago through the Great Lakes region by Friday. Snow also was forecast in the lower Midwest.

Flights nationwide were generally on schedule by midday Tuesday, but not in Seattle. A combination of snow, rain and low visibility caused nearly 200 flight cancellations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday morning. Greyhound cancelled bus service between Seattle and Spokane, Washington, due to winter weather.

As of Tuesday in Madison, it was too early for any delays or cancellations, but Riechers said it’s inevitable that travel will be impacted.

Some airlines have already begun offering flight vouchers for passengers to reschedule their flights, according to CNN, including for flights heading into and out of Madison and other Midwest destinations.

United Airlines is waiving change fees and any fare difference for Midwest flyers who originally planned to travel between Dec. 21-25 but want to rebook anytime before Dec. 30. Tickets must have been purchased by Dec. 17.

American Airlines is also waiving change fees for Midwest flyers who rebook their flights originally scheduled between Dec. 21-23 to anytime between Dec. 19-30, as long as tickets were purchased by Dec. 19.

Out West, snow and near-record cold temperatures already had Montana under a winter storm warning. The National Weather Service predicted wind-chill levels that could approach 60 degrees below zero by Thursday morning. Exposed skin could be frostbitten in a matter of minutes.

The forecast was even worse for parts of Wyoming. The 1,500-resident town of Lusk could see wind chills of 70 degrees below zero. The National Weather Service’s Cheyenne office said the temperature and wind chill Wednesday night into Thursday “features some of the most extreme values you will ever see!”

‘Preparation is key’

Even if conditions aren’t as severe in Madison, flights may be impacted because the weather is worse in other areas.

“If Minneapolis is getting hammered hard, that could still affect travel in and out of Madison,” Riechers said. “That’s why it’s still very important for passengers to be in touch and in tune with their airline.”

At the Dane County airport, snowplows are being staged and topped off with fluids and fuel, and sand is being spread on runways. Airport officials are trying to gauge the direction and speed of the wind expected in the storm so as to create an efficient snow-removal plan.

“Preparation is key from an airport’s perspective, so that we get it right, right away, so we stay ahead of the storm,” Riechers said.

“Here in Wisconsin, I feel like we have snow season and preparation for snow season,” Riechers said. “It’s such an event that’s kind of ‘all hands on deck’ for the airport.”

Riechers said the airport is prepared for staffing changes, sending some staff home on Tuesday or giving them the day off to prepare for odd shifts later in the week.

Airlines are updating the airport on how flights are being adjusted — say, if a lot of flyers are cancelling flights for Thursday and rebooking for Wednesday — so that the airport will be appropriately staffed.

The airport is also prepared for any “irregular operations” when passengers may be stuck at the airport because of the weather. Blankets and pillows are on hand, food vendors plan to remain open, and hotel shuttles and city buses are available in case passengers need a place to stay for the night.

“But we want to avoid that as much as possible,” Riechers said.

On the road

While around 6% of holiday travelers in the United States were planning to fly, according to AAA, most Americans were planning to travel by car.

For those who may be driving, Wisconsin officials similarly are urging travelers to prepare first.

“Know before you go,” said Randy Hoyt, Traffic Management Center supervisor for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

His staff at the DOT’s traffic management unit in Milwaukee monitors traffic conditions around the state 24/7, 365 days a year.

Because the exact timing of the storm is still not known, Hoyt encouraged drivers to monitor road conditions. The state’s 511 service provides traffic updates, and the DOT also has live traffic footage throughout the state.

Drivers should also prepare their cars for driving in a storm.

“If you’re traveling in this weather, you should make sure that you’re prepared as a driver. Make sure that you have blankets in your car, make sure that you have water, maybe some snacks. Make sure that you have extra gloves and hats,” Hoyt said.

And if you’re involved in an accident or stall somewhere on the road during the storm, stay in your vehicle, he said.

The state provides updates on road conditions and any weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service. Law enforcement can also request a warning advising against traffic in an area because of weather. The state doesn’t proactively close interstates, but weather could effectively close a roadway.

‘Just be patient’

In February 2008, a blizzard trapped hundreds of motorists on Interstate 39-90, prompting then-Gov. Jim Doyle to declare a state of emergency and deploy the Wisconsin National Guard.

“When that happens, then there is a recovery period,” Hoyt said. He said it’s similar to when a traffic accident closes a highway, and crews need time to clean it up.

State officials aren’t saying no one can travel.

But one bit of advice for flyers and drivers?

“At the very least, we’re encouraging passengers who maybe can’t change their travel plans ... just be patient,” Riechers said.

Hoyt said drivers should take their time and slow down if conditions are bad. Make sure to travel at a safe distance and stay at least 200 feet behind snowplows.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

