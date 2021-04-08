Beaver Dam man charged with carrying pipe bomb in backpack in car

JUNEAU – A 42-year-old Beaver Dam man had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf Wednesday for a case involving accusations of carrying a pipe bomb in his vehicle.

Chad Leitner faces felony charges of possession of improvised explosives and two felony counts of bail jumping. He could face up to 18 years in prison if convicted of all three charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam police officer responded to a suspicious person complaint in the 100 block of Riverview Drive on Feb. 27 at 2:45 p.m. A Nissan Maxima had been driving past the area for 20 minutes and made several stops in the block. The vehicle had left the block and pulled into a driveway on Kelly Circle.

While police were speaking to Leitner, they saw the backpack in his vehicle and asked to look in it. According to the criminal complaint, the officer opened the bag and found a silver pipe with a green fuse protruding from the center of the pipe and two end caps on it. The officer observed a small green Coleman propane cylinder wrapped in duct tape and in between the duct tape and the tank were multiple screws and bolts.