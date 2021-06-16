Beaver Dam man to make plea in reckless homicide fatal crash case

JUNEAU — A June 29 plea hearing has been scheduled for a 36-year-old Beaver Dam man accused of causing a fatal three-vehicle crash during the summer of 2019 while driving under the influence.

Dustin Vandergalien faces 13 charges including first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury, five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and six counts of causing injury while operating under a controlled substance.

Vandergalien was driving a 2008 Chrysler 300 sedan around 6:40 p.m., July 30, 2019, on Highway E near Swan Road. According to the criminal complaint, Vandergalien crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox headed in the opposite direction. The Chrysler then struck a 2007 Ford Focus that had been behind the Equinox.

Gavin Rivas, 22, Orfordville, died following the crash.

Rivas was a front-seat passenger in the Ford, which was driven by Blake Mejaki, 21, of Mayville. Mejaki was flown from the scene by Med Flight to University Hospital in Madison with injuries that were not life-threatening. Dustin Frederick, 22, Iron Ridge, and a 16-year-old Mayville girl, who were passengers in the back seat of the Ford, were both taken to Aurora Summit Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.