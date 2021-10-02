Beaver Dam students could be expelled for TikTok challenge of slapping teachers on backside

Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on the October TikTok challenge, which asks for students to slap their teachers on their backside, which may include expulsion.

Families received video messages on the district’s communication page.

TikTok is a social media site where short videos can be posted. While the videos often feature singing or dancing, recent “challenges” have been issued.

School bathrooms across the country were damaged in September following a TikTok challenge, and Beaver Dam schools were not left out. DiStefano said” it was only a small amount of students who fell for the social media “challenge.” Ninety-nine percent of the students did not.

“They took the high road and chose not to be controlled by some misfit-minded and criminal-based challenges on social media,” DiStefano said in the taped messages to Beaver Dam families. “Please continue to talk to your students about social media, influences, being a positive leader, making decisions that contribute to their success and the type of behavior that you want to see as a reflection of your family and your parenting.

The October challenge which asks for students to slap or smack a staff member on the backside will not go unpunished, DiStefano said.

“I don’t have to tell you how absurd, criminal and disruptive that would be,” DiStefano said. “The good news, I am confident that 99 percent of our students not only have the core value and integrity not to even consider this type of behavior, but they would be happy to assist in deterring, reporting or otherwise making sure disruptions like this were not tolerated.”

If students do participate in the challenge, DiStefano said there would be harsh consequences including: school suspensions and police involvement. The school principals are also asked to refer the student who is involved in the behavior to the district for possible expulsion.

“I know this sounds harsh but criminal-minded behavior is not only disruptive and disrespectful,” DiStefano said. “It contributes to a culture that we will not allow and on behalf of the 99 percent who are committed to their education and make great choices. And on behalf of our dedicated staff, I will not allow this to consume our focus and to detract from the good work, so we will be swift with our response.”