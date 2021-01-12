Beaver Dam woman charged with sending drug to jail inmate

JUNEAU – A 35-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court on Monday for felony charges for sending a drug used to treat opioid addiction to a Dodge County Jail inmate.
Lindsay Zechzer is charged with nine counts of delivering illegal articles to an inmate. She faces up to 3 ½ years incarceration for each count.
Zechzer appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed her on a $1,000 signature bond. Zechzer may not have any direct contact or communications with correctional facilities or inmates.
According to the criminal complaint, Zechzer sent letters to an inmate in the Dodge County Jail that had buprenorphine under the stamps on the envelopes in September.
Beaver Dam Police spoke to Zechzer on Sept. 18 at her home. Zechzer was told that they were monitoring the calls between her and the inmate where they were talking about her letters not getting to him. Zechzer told the officers that the letters she had been sending were arriving within a few days but then it started taking longer to get to him. She was told that the letters were not getting to him because they had been seized due to the drug strips under the stamps. Zechzer allegedly admitted to sending the letters and said she did not have a prescription for the drug.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 18.