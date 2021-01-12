Beaver Dam woman gets deferred prosecution for sex assault of inmate while working at jail

JUNEAU – A 53-year-old woman entered into a deferred prosecution agreement Friday for charges of sexually assaulting an inmate at the Dodge County Jail while she was contracted as a staff member in the kitchen area.

Tammy Clipps entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of second degree sexual assault by a correctional officer. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia accepted the plea but withheld finding guilt.

Clipps agrees not to have violent or abusive contact with anyone and avoid behavior that would be against the law. She agreed to follow her bail requirements and undergo counseling. She should remain in contact with the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. Any proceeding against Clipps is suspended for 24 months as she completes the requirements.

According to the criminal complaint, a corporal in the jail reported on Sept. 4 that an inmate working in the jail kitchen with Aramark contracted staff submitted a tip that some inmates were receiving preferred treatment by some kitchen employees, including extra food and better working conditions.

Aramark is contracted by the Dodge County Detention Facility to provide food services consisting of inmate meals and commissary. It provides staff that works directly with inmate labor in the kitchen.