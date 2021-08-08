Beer Baron: A smaller — but perhaps better? — 2021 Great Taste of the Midwest

One thing that will dampen those high spirits is the cutback in breweries. It’s tough to imagine the Taste without breweries like 3 Floyds, Central Waters, Half Acre, Perennial, 3 Sheeps and so many more. While the lineup wasn’t yet available before deadline, it’s entirely possible some, or even all, of those breweries will not be at Olin Park this year.

The only brewers guaranteed to get into the festival this year were the oldest of the old school — those who have been at the Great Taste for 25 or more years, Walter said. They accounted for 45 of the 100 or so brewery spots, and MHTG allotted another 10 or so to first-timers from the long waitlist. The rest were entered in an unweighted lottery, with a tiny brewpub from Missouri having the same chance at winning entry as, say, Madison’s own Vintage Brewing.

“There were definitely some hard conversations. We have relationships with so many of our brewers that come to visit. But we also dance with who brung us. We value breweries who’ve been with us a long time,” Walters said. “Our contacts at the breweries have been overwhelmingly understanding and supportive of the way that we’ve done the lottery. They understand that this is obviously a different year.”