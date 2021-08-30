Beer Baron: Ale Asylum will live on, co-founder says

“We’re in good spirits,” he said. “We were not anticipating the level of interest in the business as it sits as a turnkey operation.”

Dilba, just a few days into negotiations, of course declined to name any of those could-be buyers or partners but did say they included several “well-known and respected” members of the Wisconsin and Midwest brewing scene as well as name-brand entrepreneurs outside the industry.

“I can’t pick a single one that I wouldn’t want to work with,” he said.

What an outright buyer would be getting, in addition to Ale Asylum’s name and recipes, is a top-of-the-line brewery that’s only nine years old and has a lot of excess capacity. Dilba said the brewery can make 50,000 to 60,000 barrels per year; in the past five years Ale Asylum has brewed between 12,000 and 19,000 barrels, in addition to making some beer for other companies.

The only craft brewery in Wisconsin that made more of its own beer last year than could be made at Ale Asylum is New Glarus Brewing at about 210,000 barrels; Lakefront was next at about 40,000. (That excludes contract brewers like the big and growing Octopi Brewing in Waunakee.)