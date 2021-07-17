Beer Baron: Roll out the bunting for Broken Bat Brewing

Back in 2013, Tim Pauly and Dan McElwee had a conundrum. They knew their days playing baseball were over, but they wanted the national pastime to be a part of their lives as long as possible.

“Baseball is a passion,” Pauly said. “It was something I wanted to be a big part of my life in some way my whole life.”

So the friends and homebrewing partners began to transpose one dream onto another, sketching out a baseball-themed brewery in their hometown of Milwaukee.

Today, Broken Bat Brewing is in year four, and beer it makes is poured in ballparks across five states. This spring Broken Bat began shipping Five Tool Ale to each of the Northwoods League’s 22 stadiums, including the Madison Mallards’ Duck Pond at Warner Park.

Broken Bat also began distributing its beers to Madison-area bars and restaurants around the same time — production made possible by a bigger brewery that was supposed to open just before baseball’s opening day in 2020. As bad luck would have it, neither one of those opening days happened on time.