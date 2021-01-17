Bells break the quiet in New Glarus as the village waits for a return to normalacy

“Tourism is a big deal here,” Stauffacher said. “It’s been a giant blow to our economy. Just having the brewery closed is a pretty massive deal.”

One of those buildings in the new historic district is occupied by Art & Soul Gallery, a tattoo shop owned by Beth Speer. When we popped in on Thursday afternoon she was inking a phoenix on the right forearm of Dan Marten, of Milton. Speer, who lives in Durand, Illinois, and whose husband is a police officer in Rockford, purchased the business in 2017 and wasn’t deterred by its location in a small community. Her customers come from Illinois and throughout southern Wisconsin.

“It’s just a really amazing community that really supports the arts. So it made sense,” Speer said as she continued her work on Marten. “People love coming here.”

Speer has also been challenged by the pandemic and was forced to close her business for three months before reopening in June with restrictions. She no longer accepts walk-ins and has done away with special events, like on Valentine’s Day when she would have a line out the door. All of the customers who come into the shop, which has seven artists, now need an appointment. Speer is well aware of the importance of the vaccine that could help bring tourism back to the village.