Beloit closes schools Friday due to ‘safety concerns’ from potential protest by ‘outside group’

The Beloit School District said its schools would be closed Friday due to safety concerns from a potential protest by an “outside group.”

Sarah Lock, a spokesperson for the city of Beloit, sent out a statement on behalf of the police department that said the decision to close schools was made in conjunction with the school district “because of the potential of a protest. This was solely done for the safety of the students and staff.”

The statement said no additional comments would be made.

The school district’s website provides this statement:

“Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff. We have been informed that an outside group has a planned event in our community that may be disruptive to the school day and to our students and staff. Considering the behaviors, actions, and language of certain groups who do not consider the safety and well-being of others, our buildings are closed and there is no school today. The decision to close our buildings was made in collaboration with the City of Beloit Police Department.

"We have zero-tolerance for hate speech, violence, or threats made against our staff and District. We stand together as a District and community against all forms of hate and racism.”

