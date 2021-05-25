 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beloit College to require COVID-19 vaccines for students and employees this fall
0 comments

Beloit College to require COVID-19 vaccines for students and employees this fall

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beloit College Powerhouse

The Beloit College Powerhouse is a 120,000-square-foot student center that was formerly the Blackhawk Generating Station on the Rock River.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Beloit College joined a growing number of institutions across the country to require its students receive the COVID-19 vaccine in time for the fall semester.

Moderna Vaccine Is 96 Percent Effective in Teens, , Data Shows. Moderna Vaccine Is 96 Percent Effective in Teens, , Data Shows. The company released the data on May 6, along with its first quarter earnings. The preliminary data showed a 96 percent efficacy rate for children between the ages of 12 and 17. Moderna will submit full data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was the second to receive a green light from the FDA after Pfizer's. The success of the young company's vaccine also led to the first profit-making quarter in its history. In the first quarter, the Moderna team delivered on its supply commitments to many governments and helped protect more than 100 million people, Stephane Bancel, Moderna CEO, via CNBC. This accomplishment translated into our first profitable quarter in the company’s history, Stephane Bancel, Moderna CEO, via CNBC

The school is likely the second in the state to mandate vaccines for students after Lawrence University in Appleton announced its plans in late April. Beloit, however, takes it one step further by requiring employees to be vaccinated, too.

Schools like Lawrence and Beloit have argued that the shots are key to resurrecting the in-person campus life everyone missed this past school year because of the pandemic.

Vaccinated students and staff won’t have to wear masks, get regularly tested or quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Individuals with medical, religious or philosophical reasons for not getting the vaccine can seek an exemption from Beloit College.

Lawrence University will require COVID-19 vaccine for students, likely the first in Wisconsin

Colleges and universities announcing vaccination mandates tend to be in Democratic states and also tend to be private institutions that don’t need to consider the political implications of such a move. In recent weeks, however, more mandates are coming from colleges in red states, including Indiana University.

The University of Wisconsin System has said it won’t make vaccination mandatory at any of its campuses because none of the current COVID-19 vaccines have received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“I think that those that are in the blue states are not following the law,” interim System President Tommy Thompson told The New York Times in a story published Saturday. “All those individuals that have mandated it are really on thin ice.”

Even if the vaccines get final approval from the FDA, Thompson has said it would be unfair to prevent people with religious, medical or political reasons for not getting the vaccine from going to college. Instead, the System is incentivizing students getting vaccinated by exempting them from COVID-19 testing.

At UW-Madison, about 50% of students and 75% of employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of May 10. Those percentages may be an undercount because many received their shots off campus and the student total includes graduating seniors, but not incoming freshmen. Individuals are encouraged to upload proof of vaccination to University Health Services.

Madison Forward, Part 1: Region's business community pushes ahead

The pandemic had devastating consequences for many Madison-area businesses. Some didn’t make it. Others found a way to limp through. The common thread in all these success stories is resilience. Here are some of their stories.

+2
Madison Forward: City embraces state motto in face of pandemic
State and Regional

Madison Forward: City embraces state motto in face of pandemic

  • STATE JOURNAL STAFF

    STATE JOURNAL STAFF

    STATE JOURNAL STAFF

  • 0

The statue was commissioned for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago as a way to reflect the devotion and progress of Wisconsin.

Madison-area health and biotech companies fighting COVID-19 for more than a year
State and Regional

Madison-area health and biotech companies fighting COVID-19 for more than a year

  • SHELLEY K. MESCH
  • 0

While the food and hospitality industry was forced to go dormant during the pandemic, Madison’s many biotech and health companies went into ov…

Princeton Club shows resilience, bounces back for members, community
State and Regional
sponsored

Princeton Club shows resilience, bounces back for members, community

  • 0

PAID CONTENTWhen the Princeton Club launched its #ForABetterTomorrow campaign well before the pandemic struck, staff and members had no idea h…

+3
For home-based child care, COVID-19 brought unique risks, demonstrated 'essential' function
State and Regional

For home-based child care, COVID-19 brought unique risks, demonstrated 'essential' function

  • LOGAN WROGE
  • 0

When COVID-19 hit last year, Corrine Hendrickson closed her home-based child care business in New Glarus for 10 weeks as parents kept children home.

+4
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Madison Opera use pandemic to experiment
State and Regional

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Madison Opera use pandemic to experiment

  • GAYLE WORLAND
  • 0

The COVID-19 pandemic that sent many arts organizations reeling was just another wave of change for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

+7
To meet pandemic challenge, Madison-area retailers cut hours, rearranged stores, boosted web presence
State and Regional

To meet pandemic challenge, Madison-area retailers cut hours, rearranged stores, boosted web presence

  • BARRY ADAMS
  • 0

Hours were slashed at Orange Tree Imports, the number of customers allowed into the store at one time was limited to single digits and the Mon…

+4
Madison-area restaurant owners who made it through COVID-19 say they feel grateful, supported
State and Regional
alert

Madison-area restaurant owners who made it through COVID-19 say they feel grateful, supported

  • SAMARA KALK DERBY
  • 0

Brennan Nardi calls March 17, 2020, a “fateful day.”

+7
Grocery stores were overwhelmed with business early in pandemic, but costs also soared
State and Regional

Grocery stores were overwhelmed with business early in pandemic, but costs also soared

  • BARRY ADAMS
  • 0

Hours were shortened to allow shelves to be restocked and surfaces to be cleaned. Aisles became one-way, and delivery and curbside pickup exploded.

+7
Hospitality industry looks to recover but may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024
State and Regional

Hospitality industry looks to recover but may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024

  • BARRY ADAMS
  • 0

Normally bustling with weddings, business meetings, music on its outdoor plaza and pampered visitors at its spa, The Edgewater hotel was force…

+5
Hilldale's transformation left the mall ideally situated for socially distanced shopping
State and Regional

Hilldale's transformation left the mall ideally situated for socially distanced shopping

  • BARRY ADAMS
  • 0

The transformation of Hilldale from an enclosed shopping center to an open-air city scape wasn't done with COVID-19 in mind.

The Final Forte 2021
State and Regional
sponsored

The Final Forte 2021

  • 0

PAID CONTENTThe Final Forte finalists were selected from a group of young Wisconsin artists who competed in the Bolz Young Artist Competition’…

+5
A Madison art house, general store: Same owner, different pandemic retail experiences
State and Regional

A Madison art house, general store: Same owner, different pandemic retail experiences

  • BARRY ADAMS
  • 0

One store sells locally produced art, the other a curated collection of gifts and home decor with a Wisconsin flare.

+2
'Built for pandemics': Food carts find ways to stay viable during pandemic
State and Regional

'Built for pandemics': Food carts find ways to stay viable during pandemic

  • SAMARA KALK DERBY
  • 0

Jon Rosnow left the restaurant business during the pandemic, realizing that owning a food cart was a safer bet.

+4
As pandemic drives outdoor recreation, Glide Disc Golf sees scores of newcomers to sport
State and Regional

As pandemic drives outdoor recreation, Glide Disc Golf sees scores of newcomers to sport

  • LOGAN WROGE
  • 0

In some ways, Glide Disc Golf was a microcosm of the Madison retail experience in 2020.

+8
Tourism took major blow in 2020, but the outdoors kept it afloat
State and Regional

Tourism took major blow in 2020, but the outdoors kept it afloat

  • BARRY ADAMS
  • 0

The losses have been staggering: AirVenture in Oshkosh, the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Haven and the Democratic National Convention and…

New chapter: University Research Park creates a sustainable future packed with discovery
State and Regional
sponsored

New chapter: University Research Park creates a sustainable future packed with discovery

  • 0

PAID CONTENTThe Wisconsin Idea is the notion that the benefits of the University of Wisconsin should ripple well beyond the borders of campus.…

+4
Madison symphony weathers pandemic with help of donors and 'being prepared'
State and Regional
top story

Madison symphony weathers pandemic with help of donors and 'being prepared'

  • GAYLE WORLAND
  • 0

When Chris Dozoryst worked second shift at a food processing facility during the pandemic, his co-workers came to know him as “the furloughed …

State and Regional
sponsored

Cress Innovates to Serve Grieving Families

  • 0

PAID CONTENTIn a year that has touched everyone’s lives, the staff at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service reacted quickly, adapting to safel…

+4
Mirroring national trend, family-owned Dorn True Value saw pandemic-driven surge
State and Regional
top story

Mirroring national trend, family-owned Dorn True Value saw pandemic-driven surge

  • LOGAN WROGE
  • 0

The first pandemic product to disappear from the shelves at Dorn True Value Hardware stores were N95 masks customers were purchasing to send t…

+6
Finding a bright spot during the pandemic — with art
State and Regional
top story

Finding a bright spot during the pandemic — with art

  • GAYLE WORLAND
  • 0

Liubov Szwako knows the past year has been bleak for many people. But for him, it’s been full of color.

+3
Literacy Network pivots, leans on 'loyal' donors as pandemic challenges nonprofits
State and Regional

Literacy Network pivots, leans on 'loyal' donors as pandemic challenges nonprofits

  • LOGAN WROGE
  • 0

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, staff at the Literacy Network went from being teachers to conductors.

+2
EatStreet doubles drivers, adds 200 restaurants in Madison amid pandemic
State and Regional

EatStreet doubles drivers, adds 200 restaurants in Madison amid pandemic

  • SHELLEY K. MESCH
  • 0

Madison-based food delivery company EatStreet more than doubled its revenue last year, doubled its driver base in Madison and added about 200 …

State and Regional
sponsored

Preparing for a New Reality

  • 0

PAID CONTENTAs we begin the re-opening process, it is becoming clear that the disruption will leave a lasting impression, and that business ow…

Lawrence University in Appleton has also mandated vaccinations for students.

NO TITLE
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Racial Disparities Task Force Final Meeting on Use of Force Definition

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News