Beloit College to require COVID-19 vaccines for students and employees this fall

Colleges and universities announcing vaccination mandates tend to be in Democratic states and also tend to be private institutions that don’t need to consider the political implications of such a move. In recent weeks, however, more mandates are coming from colleges in red states, including Indiana University.

The University of Wisconsin System has said it won’t make vaccination mandatory at any of its campuses because none of the current COVID-19 vaccines have received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“I think that those that are in the blue states are not following the law,” interim System President Tommy Thompson told The New York Times in a story published Saturday. “All those individuals that have mandated it are really on thin ice.”