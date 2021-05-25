Beloit College to require COVID-19 vaccines for students and employees this fall

Beloit College joined a growing number of institutions across the country to require its students receive the COVID-19 vaccine in time for the fall semester.
The school is likely the second in the state to mandate vaccines for students after Lawrence University in Appleton announced its plans in late April. Beloit, however, takes it one step further by requiring employees to be vaccinated, too.
Schools like Lawrence and Beloit have argued that the shots are key to resurrecting the in-person campus life everyone missed this past school year because of the pandemic.
Vaccinated students and staff won’t have to wear masks, get regularly tested or quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Individuals with medical, religious or philosophical reasons for not getting the vaccine can seek an exemption from Beloit College.
Colleges and universities announcing vaccination mandates tend to be in Democratic states and also tend to be private institutions that don’t need to consider the political implications of such a move. In recent weeks, however, more mandates are coming from colleges in red states, including Indiana University.
The University of Wisconsin System has said it won’t make vaccination mandatory at any of its campuses because none of the current COVID-19 vaccines have received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“I think that those that are in the blue states are not following the law,” interim System President Tommy Thompson told The New York Times in a story published Saturday. “All those individuals that have mandated it are really on thin ice.”
Even if the vaccines get final approval from the FDA, Thompson has said it would be unfair to prevent people with religious, medical or political reasons for not getting the vaccine from going to college. Instead, the System is incentivizing students getting vaccinated by exempting them from COVID-19 testing.
At UW-Madison, about 50% of students and 75% of employees have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of May 10. Those percentages may be an undercount because many received their shots off campus and the student total includes graduating seniors, but not incoming freshmen. Individuals are encouraged to upload proof of vaccination to University Health Services.
