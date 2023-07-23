BELOIT — Barbie isn’t the only Wisconsinite making movie headlines this summer.

Only Roy Chapman Andrews is a real person from a real city who survived near drownings, wild packs of dogs and pillaging bandits.

For Andrews, who was born, raised and educated in Beloit, there was no Malibu Dreamhouse. Instead, there were treks to some of the most remote places on Earth. The most notable was in 1923 when, during a remarkable expedition to the Gobi Desert in Mongolia, he used automobiles and a caravan of camels to discover the first nests of fossilized dinosaur eggs recognized by science in the world.

The Ark of the Covenant was not among Andrews’ finds during a heralded career that landed him on the cover of Time magazine and won him fame for his research of whales. But his work is believed to be the inspiration for the lead character in the five Indiana Jones movies. The first, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” came out in 1981. The latest flick, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” was released last month.

“This is one of Beloit’s most, if not arguably the most, remarkable graduates, I think in part because he managed to come back alive from all of his expeditions,” said Ann Bausum, who wrote in 2000 the Andrews photobiography “Dragon Bones and Dinosaur Eggs.”

“He didn’t become famous the way some explorers did by screwing up.”

Beloit College and the Beloit Historical Society recently received from Sara Appelbee a variety of papers and objects from her globe-trotting grandfather.

They include Andrews’ hunting and fishing journal, manuscripts of books, photographs, newspaper clippings, magazines in which he is featured and copies of many of the 22 books he authored, two of which are written in Mongolian. There’s also a proclamation from his employer, the American Museum of Natural History, honoring his work and a passport from when he traveled to Rangoon, Burma, now known as Yangon, Myanmar.

Most of the paper documents will be housed in the archives of the Logan Museum of Anthropology at Beloit College. But other items, like a pair of porcelain pigeons, a dress adorned with peacock feathers, a decorative wooden box and a chair, will be stored at the Beloit Historical Society.

Little information is known about the objects, including what appears to be a robe from Asia acquired by Andrews during his career.

“He brought it back so it must have been special to him,” said Donna Langford, the historical society’s executive director, as she pulled the colorful piece from a flat, white box. “It illustrates Roy Chapman Andrews’ story and life. He’s an inspiration to working in science and he still serves as an inspiration today. The things he did are amazing.”

Andrews was born in 1884 at a home on Beloit’s western edge, adjacent to fields and woods. That’s where he developed his skills as a naturalist and marksman. He taught himself taxidermy and used the money earned from the hobby to help pay for his education at Beloit College, where he majored in English and took courses in archaeology and evolution.

After graduation, Andrews headed to New York City where he begged for a job at the American Museum of Natural History. He began by sweeping floors and assisting with taxidermy. Two years later, he joined an expedition to Alaska to study whales and spent another two years as a naturalist on the USS Albatross voyaging to the Dutch East Indies, Borneo and Celebes, an Indonesian island east of Borneo.

Andrews explored North Korea in 1911 and 1912 and in 1916 led the first Asiatic expedition through Tibet, Burma and southwestern China, which helped set the stage for a series of expeditions to the Gobi Desert between 1922 and 1930 in an effort to discover the remains of early humans. In 1934, he was named the museum’s director, a position he held until his retirement in 1942. He died in 1960 in California.

“In the [first] fifteen years [of fieldwork] I can remember just ten times when I had really narrow escapes from death,” Andrews said in his 1926 book “On the Trail of Ancient Man.”

“Two were from drowning in typhoons, one was when our boat was charged by a wounded whale; once my wife and I were nearly eaten by wild dogs, once we were in great danger from fanatical lama priests; two were close calls when I fell over cliffs, once I was nearly caught by a huge python, and twice I might have been killed by bandits.”

Andrews was actually one of two Beloit College alums in search of the human origin story. While Andrews’ work was focused primarily in Asia, Alonzo Pond, who graduated in 1918 and served as the assistant curator at the Logan Museum of Anthropology, led several expeditions with students in the 1920s to the Sahara Desert and other parts of North Africa and later took part in other expeditions to France, Algeria and Asia.

“In many ways, (Pond) also made some pretty important contributions to archaeology in general but Andrews really stands out for the scope of his interests,” said Shannon Fie, professor and co-chair of anthropology at Beloit College. “Just the way he compiled an interdisciplinary team. He was a zoologist but he also had paleontologists and geologists and archaeologists all on the team and a photographer, which was key.”

There are portraits of Andrews in the field wearing knee-high boots, a wide brimmed hat on his head and a revolver strapped to his side. One shows a caravan of camels in the Gobi Desert, there’s a shot of him on the deck of a ship while another pictures Andrews sitting in a chair in the doorway of a tent reading a copy of the Saturday Evening Post.

His many books include adult titles like “Ends of the Earth,” “Under Lucky Star: A Lifetime of Adventure” and “The Business of Exploring.” But he also wrote several children’s books. They include “Quest in the Desert,” “Meet Your Ancestors” and “All About Dinosaurs,” which includes drawings of the tyrannosaurus rex and pterodactyl. The book also includes a chapter on hunting for dinosaur eggs.

When Andrews first discovered the fossilized nest in 1923, there was a skeleton of an Oviraptor philoceratops on top of the nest that was thought to be stealing the eggs. But in 1993, additional eggs were found in the Gobi that closely resembled those of 70 years earlier, according to the American Museum of Natural History. One of the eggs contained a fossilized embryo, which researchers identified as a developing oviraptorid — a member of the group that includes Oviraptor. Later discoveries of two adult oviraptorids sitting on groups of eggs confirmed that they nested in the manner of modern birds, which transformed the image of Oviraptor from that of egg thief to protective parent.

In 1999, college and community members in Beloit created the Roy Chapman Andrews Society, an organization designed to inspire scientific discovery and which recognizes each year a contemporary explorer who exemplifies Andrews’ legacy.

“His fame was considerable during his lifetime,” Bausum said. “The movies help to remind us that Indiana Jones may be a conception of Hollywood, but there are people who lived that life.”

Photos: The real Indiana Jones who grew up in Beloit Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews Roy Chapman Andrews