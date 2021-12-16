Beloit officer shoots, injures man who attacked officer, tried to take gun, authorities say

A Beloit Police Department sergeant shot and injured a man who attacked the sergeant and tried to take their gun on Wednesday night, the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation reported.

At about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the sergeant came upon a crash near Prairie Avenue and Copeland Avenue in Beloit and while investigating the crash, a person who was on foot attacked the sergeant and attempted to take the sergeant’s firearm, DCI said in a statement.

The sergeant then shot the unidentified person, who was injured and taken to a local hospital. The person’s condition was unknown at the time of the DCI statement early Thursday morning, DCI said.

No police were injured during the incident, DCI said.

The unidentified sergeant was placed on administrative assignment, per department policy, DCI said.

Per state law, DCI is leading the investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab are assisting, DCI said.

DCI said it will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney for a charging decision after the investigation concludes.

City of Beloit spokesperson Sarah Lock referred all queries to DCI.

