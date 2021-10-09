The owner of a Middleton restaurant, coffee shop and community space said the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences took her “out by the knees,” but admitted the business was struggling before the pandemic hit.

Before opening Common Ground in late 2018, Adrienne Hulburt-Stroud was a stay-at-home mom, a role she resumed when she closed her business in March due to the virus.

“It was just strange, going from working and busy, busy, busy, running around, and then boom, a complete regression to a couple of years ago,” she said Tuesday, after she informed her Facebook community about her decision to close Common Ground.

Hulburt-Stroud said the hiatus gave her time to step back and contemplate the future of Common Ground. “It is with an unbelievably heavy heart that we will likely not be moving forward in our current state at the corner of Branch & Century Avenue,” she wrote.