Benvenuto’s Italian Grill, which opened across from Warner Park in early 2003, and is known for its meatballs and large portions, closed Thursday.

"The lease for that location is up," said owner Brian Dominick. "All of the other locations are owned or on long-term leases and will continue to be ready to serve our guests as we have for over 25 years."

Dominick said the closing was not COVID-19-related. Some of Benvenuto's six other locations have flourished during the pandemic with carryout and delivery business, he said.

With the North Side location, Dominick said, "We've been there 18 years, or lease was up, and with everything going on, it just wasn't making sense to renew the lease."

He said the location needed some remodeling, which didn't make sense to start. Benvenuto's has two other Madison-area locations, in Middleton and Fitchburg.

Dominick said he's looking to add other locations in the next two years.

He said he's not involved in the day-to-day operations any more. Tonya Clark, who's worked for him from the beginning, runs the restaurants.

Any of the employees from the North Side restaurant were given the option of moving to one of the other locations, Dominick said.

The first Benvenuto's opened in Beaver Dam, 40 miles northeast of Madison, in 1996. The 7,600-square-foot North Side location at 1849 Northport Drive, was Dominick's second.

Benvenuto's website describes it as a family-owned Wisconsin business, not a corporate chain. Each location has a slightly different look, it says, but all have the same menus featuring pastas, steaks, seafood, sandwiches, pizza and calzones.

