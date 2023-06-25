Helping others has always been in Bernie Hartwig's blood.

Raised along with 13 siblings in Portage, her parents never had much in her youth — no running water, no electricity. Her father worked seven days a week on his farm and sawmill, where Hartwig as a 9-year-old had a field of cucumbers to pick before sending them to the pickle factory.

But despite having over a dozen mouths to feed and not a lot of money to feed them with, her father would still go to the railroad station to offer people experiencing homelessness room and board in exchange for doing some work. And her mother would act as a volunteer home nurse for people returning from the hospital with nobody to care for them.

Now 83, Hartwig has for decades found her own way to help the community. Twice a year, she hands in changes of clothes to several schools across Madison for students who have accidents or don't have warm enough clothing.

And around every Christmas, she receives a wish list from YWCA Madison long-term residents and then enlists the help of her church to fill their needs, giving them sheets, pots, pans, dishes and once a teddy bear that the recipient donated to kids in need.

A lot of her giving is personal, connected to her youth, when she often relied on donated clothes.

"I was teased and I was this and that because I didn't have the right clothes and the right shoes and so on," she said. "So I know how that feels."

Hartwig began volunteering long ago.

For a decade beginning around 30 years ago, she voluntarily designed costumes and props for children's theater sets at the now-defunct PlayTime Productions. She stayed on with the production for 20 more years, making some money during that time.

Her 30 years of donating pants to schools around the Madison area began when she read a story in the Wisconsin State Journal about the influx of homeless children inadequately dressed at Henderson Elementary School, then called Glendale Elementary School.

"They listed four schools that needed help," she said about the article. "And I asked my church if we could provide those clothes that were needed. They agreed and I've just continued it on to this new church that I'm at."

At this point, she provides clothing to eight schools around Madison twice a year. She coordinates with school nurses at each school to find what the students need. Then, sometimes enlisting the help of her husband, Hartwig goes to garage sales and secondhand stores to find sweatpants, socks, underpants and whatever else the nurses request.

Hartwig said the need at schools for clothing is increasing.

"You could actually probably gather all these sweatpants and underpants and socks and stuff and do it every month," she said. "But we do what we can."

Beyond just helping students become adequately dressed, providing them with the right clothing also gives them a leg up in the classroom, said Madison School District assistant health services director Martha Fillinger, a former school nurse who worked with Hartwig for seven years.

"When you've got your basic needs met of housing and food and shelter and clothing ... you can then take on other more challenging activities like being in school and learning," Fillinger said.

The school project came about with funding from Hartwig's last church. She credits her current church, the Messiah Lutheran Church, for keeping it going.

"We live on a fixed income, so it's not as if I'm loaded with money," Hartwig said on the couch of her Madison home, where she has lived for 41 years. "But our church is very generous."

The leader of her church returns that same praise to Hartwig.

"We have all kinds of projects in the parish of 2000 people, but Bernie's kind of off on her own," Messiah Lutheran Church pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel said. "And she does these amazing things. And she doesn't ask for a ton of help. She just does it. And she asked for a little bit of financial assistance. But she's kind of like a one-woman show on those things."

"She has a belief that one person can make a difference," he continued. "And you don't need a big project. You don't need to have a lot of organization. You just got to go out and do it."

And she does, receiving thank you cards from students and nurses for her work, which she said is neat.

She's still coming to terms with the broader attention she's receiving for her work, though.

"I feel good inside about doing it, but I don't ever really want to toot my own horn," she said.

Her intent is more simple.

"Sooner or later we should really get it down pat that we should do unto others as we'd like others to do unto us," she said. "I mean some of these simple things that you learn in Sunday school, you got to practice them."