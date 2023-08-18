A bicyclist died on Wednesday evening in Sauk County following a crash caused by a mechanical failure, authorities reported.

A call about an injured cyclist came in to the Sauk County Dispatch Center just before 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a statement. When Sauk County Sheriff's deputies arrived, a conservation warden and bystander were performing life-saving measures.

One of the deputies joined the effort to save the bicyclist before medical staff from Baraboo Fire and EMS District arrived. The staff continued efforts but were unsuccessful. The Department of Natural Resources, Baraboo Police Department, and Sauk County Coroner's Office also assisted at the scene.

An initial investigation determined that the cyclist was traveling east down a steep hill on Highway DL in the town of Baraboo when a mechanical failure caused the cyclist to be thrown forward onto the road. The cyclist was not wearing a helmet, the Sheriff's Office reported.