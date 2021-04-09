Biden administration blocks Medicaid work requirement by former Gov. Scott Walker

Other media, including Wisconsin Health News, reported on the letter earlier this week.

William Parke-Sutherland, health policy analyst at Kids Forward in Madison, which advocates for families, said he was pleased the work requirement was blocked.

"BadgerCare is health insurance not a workforce development program," Parke-Sutherland said. "This decision demonstrates that the current administration recognizes that the primary purpose of Medicaid is to provide health coverage to people who need it. Work verification requirements aren't effective at promoting work, but they do cause more people to lose their health coverage."

Walker’s administration proposed and received approval for the requirement from Donald Trump's administration. The plan would have limited BadgerCare coverage to four years for able-bodied adults ages 19 to 49 without dependent children unless they worked, trained for a job or participated in certain other activities. They would have been blocked from signing up again for coverage for six months.