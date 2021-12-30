Big snowstorm for New Year’s Day looks to deliver heaviest blow to southeastern Wisconsin

A big snowstorm for New Year’s Day into early Sunday currently is predicted to deliver its heaviest blow to southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, but forecasters stressed that the storm track was far from certain this far in advance.

Far southeastern Wisconsin is expected to get 6 to 8 inches of snow, Milwaukee 4 to 6 inches, Madison 2 to 3 inches, and Wisconsin Dells less than an inch, as totals fall off sharply to the north and west, the National Weather Service said.

Most of central and northern Wisconsin is expected to escape the storm at this point, with La Crosse, Eau Claire, Rhinelander, and Green Bay all predicted to see no snow.

But the uncertainty two days in advance can be seen in the Weather Service’s percentage chances for snow totals for Madison: 65% for 2 inches or more, 47% for 4 inches of more, 31% for 6 inches or more, 18% for 8 inches or more, and 5% for 12 inches or more.

Weather Service meteorologist Andy Boxell there is a chance for patchy freezing drizzle and patchy fog across the entire area Thursday evening and night, the snowstorm hitting hardest Saturday afternoon and evening, then bitter cold to follow with wind chills of 10 below to 20 below both overnight Saturday into Sunday and again Sunday night into Monday.

Unlike the two small snowstorms this week, this snow should be light and relatively dry, making shoveling a little easier, forecasters said.

The cross-continent storm will produce accumulating snow in at least 18 states from the southwestern U.S. to the Midwest and even parts of Canada during the holiday weekend, AccuWeather said.

"This will be a massive storm in terms of the areal coverage of 3-8 inches of snow in the central United States that includes Chicago and many other hubs," AccuWeather chief on-air meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Major travel disruptions are anticipated, with flight delays and cancellations likely to increase substantially as aircraft and crews are grounded or displaced by the storm. This will come on top of the huge disruptions COVID-19 has caused for air travel over the past week or so.

After unloading inches of rain and up to a foot of snow in Southern California through Thursday, the storm will move swiftly and dump heavy snow for parts of the Colorado Rockies on Friday and Friday night. Some areas from the central and southern Plains to the Midwest and northern tier of the Northeast may have to deal with a zone of freezing rain or a rapid freeze-up that leaves surfaces covered in a glaze of ice.

The powerful storm system also will be responsible for a major outbreak of severe weather that will include tornadoes from parts of Texas to the Ohio and Tennessee valleys from Friday evening to Saturday.

In Madison on Thursday, look for cloudy skies, a high near 30 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 22, Friday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 33 and southwest winds around 5 mph turning out of the northeast in the afternoon.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 12, the storm moves in Saturday with a 60% chance for snow and possible accumulation of 1 to 2 inches during the day and less than an inch at night, a high near 17 and overnight low around 1 below.

The Weather Service said quiet weather will follow, with just a 20% chance for snow on Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Sunday and Monday, partly sunny Tuesday and mostly cloudy Wednesday, with highs near 10, 25, 34 and 25, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 3 below, 16 and 20.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few morning flurries Thursday; snow likely on Saturday, mainly later in the day, with the best chance for significant accumulations south of Wisconsin; some of the coldest air of the season to follow; flurries possible Wednesday; and light snow possible Wednesday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 30, 34, 18, 10, 23, 33 and 30, and overnight lows around 21, 13, 1 below, zero, 14 and 17.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 34 at 1:17 a.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 54 for Dec. 29, set in 1984 and 2019.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 11 at 11:49 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 32 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Dec. 29, set in 1880.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.67 inches, 0.12 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 22.8 inches of precipitation, 14.25 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 29 is 0.93 inches, set in 1914.

With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 6.2 inches, 5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 6.8 inches, 8 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 29 is 4.6 inches, set in 2020.

Madison’s snow depth is 3 inches.

