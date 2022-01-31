Big snowstorm forecast to hit just south of southern Wisconsin at mid-week

Earlier fears of a heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the big snowstorm at mid-week, according to forecasters.

Andy Boxell, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service Milwaukee office, said Monday morning that a northward shift of the storm still is possible, but increasingly unlikely.

Extreme southeastern Wisconsin, southeast of a line from Milwaukee to Lake Geneva, could see a period of lake effect snow developing, most likely between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday night.

Powered by a clash of a wave of arctic air diving south into the northern Plains and warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico surging north, the big storm system will spread snow and significant icing from the central and southern Rockies to parts of the Northeast this week, AccuWeather said.

"Depending on the exact track of the storm, an extended zone of icing may develop from central Texas extending through the Ohio Valley,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer said. “Areas like Dallas, Little Rock, and Indianapolis could be under a significant ice threat around the middle of this week."

Snow will fall to the north and west of the icy corridor, with the heaviest snow likely to fall across the central and southern Rockies where up to 36 inches could fall.

"A swath of heavy snow accumulating in excess of 1-inch per hour could extend from portions of eastern Kansas through central Illinois, northern Indiana, southeast Michigan, and northwest Ohio, where totals of over 6 inches can occur," Bauer said.

In Madison on Monday, look for increasing clouds, a high near 32 and south winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 27, Tuesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 40 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow Wednesday through Thursday, with quiet weather to follow.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 16, 13, 17, 25 and 29, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 12, 7, 1 below, 1 andd16.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts light snow possible well southeast of the Madison area Tuesday night and Wednesday, flurries possible later on Friday, and light snow possible Sunday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 30, 41, 19, 4, 18, 25 and 29, and overnight lows around 28, 8, 6, 2 below, zero and 14.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 27 at 3:28 p.m., the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 47 for Jan. 30, set in 1974.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 7 at 12:07 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 44 degrees above the record low of 37 below for Jan. 30, which was set in 1951 and also is the lowest temperature ever recorded in Madison.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.48 inches, 0.94 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.17 inches, 0.88 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 30 is 0.65 inches, set in 1947.

With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s January and 2022 snow total stayed at 9.1 inches, 4.1 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.6 inches, 9.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.2 inches, 12.6 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 30 is 5.8 inches, set in 2013.

Madison’s official snow depth is 6 inches.

