Big snowstorm set to pummel much of central, northern Wisconsin; rain, light snow for southern Wisconsin

A big snowstorm is set to pummel much of central and northern Wisconsin Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, while southern Wisconsin should see just rain and some light snow and/or mixed precipitation, according to forecasters.

Up to a foot of snow could fall along a line from north of La Crosse through Eau Claire, Rhinelander and Niagara into the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the National Weather Service warned.

The La Crosse area is under a winter storm warning from 3 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday, with snow totals of 4 to 7 inches along and south of Interstate 90, and 7 to 12 inches to the north, along with a light glaze of ice and winds gusting to 35 miles per hour. Should thundersnow develop, even higher amounts are possible.

The Eau Claire area is under a winter storm warning from noon Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, with 6 to 14 inches of snow expected, as well as gusty winds.

The Wausau area is under a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday, with 6 to 12 of snow expected, and locally higher totals possible, accompanied by winds gusting at 30 to 45 mph.

The Green Bay area is under a winter weather advisory from 3 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday, with 2 to 5 inches of snow and less than a tenth of an inch of ice expected, and winds gusting 30 to 45 mph.

Milwaukee will see rain with a slight chance for thunder overnight, and possibly some light snow Saturday morning. Up to an inch of rain and less than a half-inch of snow are possible.

Madison could see a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain, and hear some rumbles of thunder, then close out the storm with 1 to 2 inches of snow Saturday morning, while a mix of light freezing rain and snow may occur Friday evening and overnight across the Wisconsin Dells, Portage and Montello areas, where some accumulating ice is possible.

Tim Halbach, Weather Service warning coordination meteorologist, said there will be two main periods of winter weather in southern Wisconsin: A wintry mix of mainly sleet and snow, and possibly freezing rain, is expected to develop late Friday afternoon in the area near the Wisconsin Dells into Marquette and Green Lake counties and 2 to 4 inches of snow with gusty winds should hit early Saturday morning through late Saturday morning, with the highest amounts in central Wisconsin.

Juneau and Adams counties are part of the winter storm warning area, while Crawford, Grant and Richland counties are part of the winter weather advisory area.

The powerful storm system also will bring the risk of severe weather to areas farther south, including night-time tornadoes, AccuWeather said.

Some locations where the risk for tornadoes will be the highest include Evansville, Indiana; Bowling Green and Paducah, Kentucky; Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; and Greenville, Mississippi.

The severe weather will stem from a combination of unseasonably warm and humid air moving northward from the Gulf of Mexico, and the cold front approaching from the west.

In Madison on Friday, look for showers, mainly after 4 p.m., a high near 37 and north winds at 5 to 15 mph turning out of the east in the morning, and winds gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, look for rain showers before 5 a.m., then rain and snow showers as the low falls around 30 and east winds blow at 5 to 15 mph and gust to 30 mph, before turning out of the northwest after midnight.

The snow showers on Saturday will be mainly before 9 a.m., with the high rising to near 35 and northwest winds blowing at 15 to 20 mph and gusting as high as 40 mph.

The Weather Service said much warmer weather will follow, with chances for showers at 40% Wednesday and Wednesday night and 20% Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Sunday and Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, cloudy Wednesday and mostly sunny Thursday, with highs near 44, 46, 48, 62 and falling to around 36, and lows Saturday night through Wednesday night around 25, 31, 30, 40 and 37.

A high of 62 on Wednesday would shatter Madison’s record high for Dec. 15 of 52, which was set in 2011.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Blaise Keller said most of the Madison area will see precipitation starting in the mid- to late afternoon as rain, some of which will be heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder possible as well. The rain will turn to a rain/snow mix overnight and then snow on Saturday as temperatures, with an inch or so of accumulation, especially in the northern parts of the Madison area.

Keller said scattered showers will be possible Tuesday by the evening, there will be a chance for scattered rain showers Wednesday, rain possible overnight, and a chance for rain Thursday.

Keller said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 38, 35, 44, 46, 48, 60 and 49, and overnight lows around 32, 27, 31, 34, 42 and 47.

The record warmth next week will come from the jet stream dipping south in the western U.S., then bulging north in the central U.S., AccuWeather said.

The jet stream dip will allow several inches of rain and feet of mountain snow to fall in the western U.S., helping ease extreme drought in the region, but causing flooding in some areas, AccuWeather said.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 39 at 4:24 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 60 for Dec. 9, set in 1946.

Thursday’s low in Madison was 21 at 12:11 a.m., 1 degree above the normal low and 4 degrees above the record low of 22 below for Dec. 9, set in 1876.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.16 inches, 0.4 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 21.29 inches of precipitation, 14.77 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 9 is 0.73 inches, set in 1879.

Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s December and meteorological winter total at a trace, 3.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.6 inches, 6.2 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 9 is 7 inches, set in 2009.

