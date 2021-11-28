Bill would extend postpartum Medicaid coverage in Wisconsin to a year after birth

A bipartisan bill before the state Legislature would extend Medicaid coverage for pregnant women to a year after a birth, up from three months as adopted this year in the 2012-23 state budget.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed budget sought to extend postpartum coverage to a year. The Republican-controlled Legislature extended the coverage to three months, up from two months previously.

“Postpartum care, including recovery from childbirth, follow-up on pregnancy complications, management of chronic health conditions and addressing mental health concerns, is essential to increasing positive health outcomes for mothers and babies,” state Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, a lead sponsor of the bill, said in written testimony for a Senate committee public hearing on the measure in late October.

“Mothers during the postpartum period are particularly vulnerable to depression and suicide, and untreated mental illness and substance abuse disorders can have lasting impacts on the health and wellbeing of both the mother and their child,” the state Department of Health Services said in its testimony.

A public hearing may take place in the Assembly health committee in January, said Danielle Zimmerman, chief of staff for state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, the lead Assembly sponsor.

Maternal mortality is five times greater among Black women than white women in the state, according to the health department.

Pregnant women with incomes up to three times the federal poverty level — who make $38,640 for a single person and $65,800 for a family of three — qualify for Medicaid, or BadgerCare, in Wisconsin. Once the postpartum coverage period ends, the limit returns to the poverty level, or $12,880 for a single person and $21,960 for a family of three.

About 23,000 pregnant women are enrolled in BadgerCare each month. Extending postpartum coverage to a year would add about 6,150 women a month, for an annual cost of $23.6 million, including $9.4 million in state funds.

Under the federal COVID-19 public health emergency, anyone enrolled in Medicaid since March 18, 2020, including postpartum women, can keep their coverage until the emergency ends. The $2 trillion social and environment bill passed by the U.S. House this month, to be taken up by the Senate, would extend postpartum coverage to a year nationwide. If that measure doesn’t pass, Wisconsin would need to seek federal permission to extend the coverage, either to 90 days as approved under the budget or to a year if the state Legislature passes the bill, health department spokesperson Jennifer Miller said.

Pregnant women frequently need treatment for chronic conditions such as obesity and high blood pressure, and some seek postpartum sterilization procedures such as tubal ligations, said Amy Domeyer-Klenske, legislative chair of the Wisconsin section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Extending coverage to a year after a birth would “help ensure the ongoing continuity of care and coverage of chronic or new pregnancy-associated conditions that increase risk of morbidity and mortality,” Domeyer-Klenske said.

“Ensuring that mothers have access to quality postpartum health care coverage is essential not only for mom, but for the baby that relies on her to live and to thrive,” said Lisa Peyton-Caire, CEO of the Madison-based Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness.

Thirty-two health groups have registered in support of the bill, with one group in opposition — the Florida-based Opportunity Solutions Project, which describes itself as “advocates for free enterprise, individual liberty, and a limited, accountable government.”

Among 11 cosponsors of the bill in the Senate, six are Republicans and five are Democrats. Among 28 cosponsors in the Assembly, 16 are Republicans and 12 are Democrats.

