Bipartisan bills could boost UW System funding in a big way

A series of bills with bipartisan support could give the University of Wisconsin System a new sustainable source of money that is nearly three times more than what campuses received in funding increases in the most recent state budget.

One bill involves the tuition reciprocity agreements between Wisconsin and Minnesota that allow students to attend colleges in their neighboring state while paying in-state tuition. The bill would shift negotiating authority from Wisconsin’s Higher Educational Aids Board to the System.

More importantly, it would let UW campuses keep more money from Minnesota students paying Minnesota tuition rates, which are higher than Wisconsin’s. Currently, some of that money — estimated to be about $11.4 million in 2020 — is deposited into Wisconsin’s general fund with the rest going back to Minnesota. The campuses only receive the amount that a Wisconsin student pays.

The idea that campuses should keep the tuition dollars they earn has been around for a long time, interim System President Tommy Thompson said, and it’s finally gaining traction.

UW-Madison officials were unable to offer an estimate of how much more money would flow to UW-Madison through the new formula. Data shows about 2,800 undergraduates from Minnesota enrolled last school year.

Another bill would allow the UW Board of Regents to invest more of its money. State law currently allows the board to manage investment of gifts, grants and donations, yielding an annual return of about $400,000.

The System is “uniquely constrained” in lacking the basic authority to manage much of its working capital, which is standard practice at peer institutions and in the private sector, UW-Madison interim chief financial officer Rob Cramer told lawmakers this fall. Expanding the types of revenue streams that can be invested would help fund top priorities, such as financial aid and building maintenance upgrades that have been delayed for years.

Gaining this broader authority would allow the System to invest about $350 million more, officials estimated. Assuming a 3.2% return annually, that would generate about $11.2 million.

“I think it just makes a lot of sense,” said Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, chair of the Senate committee that held a hearing on the bill in October.

Together, the reciprocity and investment bills would add about $22.6 million to the System’s budget.

In the two-year state budget passed last summer, the System received an $8.25 million increase, which officials have noted is essentially a budget cut. That’s because the money was directed toward specific programs, leaving campuses to tap existing funds for $8.4 million needed to cover a 2% pay increase for UW employees over the next two years.

Engineering building

A third bill with bipartisan support would lay the groundwork for a new engineering building at UW-Madison by freeing up $1 million for the university to begin advanced planning and design work instead of waiting until mid-2023 when the next state budget is passed.

UW-Madison earlier this year requested $150 million to begin construction on a $300 million engineering building that would replace an 82-year-old facility. A third of the initial cost would come from gifts and grants with the rest supported through state borrowing.

The Republican-controlled budget-writing committee removed the project from the budget passed last summer, a move that flummoxed UW-Madison officials who say it would be a boon for the state’s economy.

College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson has said some 7,000 students apply each year with the intent to study undergraduate engineering but the college only has space and teaching resources to accept about 1,000 applicants annually. That’s despite peer schools having student body sizes ranging from 6,000 to nearly 9,500 students.

The new building would allow the college to add 1,000 more students to its overall undergraduate student body.

Odds of passing

Thompson put the three bills’ chances of passing the Republican-controlled Legislature at 80% and said he’s “confident” that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would sign the bills. The bills, he added, are a good opportunity “to break the logjam between the Legislature and the governor” by using the System as a “fulcrum.”

“You have to be optimistic just to get up in the morning,” he said in an interview. “I think we have a very good chance of getting all three passed.”

Britt Cudaback, an Evers spokesperson, said the governor is generally supportive of these concepts but will wait to see the final bills passed by the Legislature before making any final decisions.

Representatives for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not respond to several requests for comment on the bills.

But both the Senate Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges and the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities have held hearings on most of the bills. Republican lawmakers in charge of those committees said they plan to take votes in early 2022.

“I think we’ll be able to get all of those bills (to the floor),” said Roth said. “Just in conversations I’ve had, people have been quite supportive.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0