Bitter cold easing, big warm-up coming for Wisconsin. See how high temperatures will go and when

The bitter cold finally is easing and a big warm-up is coming that will have southern Wisconsin’s recent snow melting, according to forecasters.

Very light snow fell overnight, and was lingering across far southern Wisconsin Monday morning from Platteville to Janesville to Lake Geneva. Accumulation of up to a half-inch is possible until the snow tapers off by late morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Marcia Cronce said in a statement.

As bad as the weather has been for the Upper Midwest for the last several days, it was nowhere near as bad as what other areas have seen.

The bomb cyclone storm has killed at least 48 people across the country and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. Western New York has been hit the hardest, with whiteout conditions and massive snow drifts keeping even emergency vehicles from traversing roads, the Associated Press reported.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said almost every fire truck in Buffalo was stranded Saturday and implored people Sunday to respect an ongoing driving ban in the region. Officials said the airport would be shut through Tuesday morning. The Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 43 inches at 7 a.m. Sunday. Forecasters warned an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow was possible in some areas through early Monday morning amid wind gusts of 40 mph.

At least 27 died in the area, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned there may be more dead.

"Some were found in cars, some were found on the street in snowbanks," Poloncarz said. "We know there are people who have been stuck in cars for more than two days."

The extreme weather stretched from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande and the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians, as about 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. Even southern Florida shivered, as highs of 52 in Naples, 50 in Miami, and 47 in Palm Beach were the coldest highs ever for Christmas.

The Weather Service said Sunday the frigid arctic air "enveloping much of the eastern half of the U.S. will be slow to moderate."

In Madison, the high on Monday should be near 16 under cloudy skies, with wind chills between zero and 5 as north winds blow at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 1, with wind chills of 5 below to 10 below, Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 22 and wind chills of 5 below to 15 below as south winds blow at 10 to 15 mph and gust as high as 30 mph.

Temperatures will continue to moderate with highs Wednesday through Sunday near 36, 47, 45, 41 and 40, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 19, 32, 35, 32 and 33.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Wednesday, and mostly cloudy Thursday through Sunday, with the warmth bringing chances for showers rather than snow at 20% Thursday night, 30% Friday, 40% Friday night, 50% Saturday and Saturday night, and 30% Sunday.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Alexis Clemons said the sun will appear later Monday and stick around through Tuesday as winds pick up and temperatures slowly rise to the 40s by Thursday, with rain chances into the end of the year.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 13 at 11:59 p.m., 17 degrees below the normal high and 43 degrees below the record high of 56 for Dec. 25, set in 1982.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 1 below at 7:52 a.m., 17 degrees below the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Dec. 25, set in 2000.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 2.25 inches, 0.88 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.28 inches of precipitation, 0.41 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 25 is 0.67 inches, set in 1876.

With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 15.4 inches, 5.7 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 20.2 inches, 6.9 inches above normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 25 is 3.5 inches, set in 1950.

Madison’s snow depth is 6 inches.



