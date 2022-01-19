Bitter cold returns to southern Wisconsin, with wind chill advisory for much of state on Thursday

Bitter cold returns to southern Wisconsin, with highs in the single digits and teens for the next week, other than a break to the 20s on Saturday, according to forecasters.

Much of Wisconsin, including the line of counties that includes Dane to the west, is under a wind chill advisory from midnight to noon on Thursday.

National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Stumpf said the frigid, arctic air mass will combine with west to northwest winds gusting from 15 to 20 miles per hour overnight into Thursday morning to produce wind chills of 20 below to 25 below for western and south-central Wisconsin.

Wind chills in the single digits to teens below zero are possible across the area Thursday night into Friday morning.

Millions will be shivering from the Midwest to the Northeast this week as an Alberta clipper diving out of Canada helps bring in the longest stretch of cold air so far this winter, AccuWeather said.

Temperatures are expected to remain well below normal for the middle and latter half of January in the north-central U.S., as AccuWeather meteorologists predict the southward displacement of the polar vortex causing this wave of cold air will continue to bring frigid conditions to the Midwest and Northeast over the next couple of weeks.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 12 and northwest winds around 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 30 mph, producing wind chill values of 5 below to 10 below, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 2 below, Thursday should be sunny and cold, with a high near 9 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph producing wind chill values of 10 below to 20 below.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow showers Friday night after midnight, a 30% chance for snow showers Saturday before noon, a 20% chance for snow showers Sunday after noon into Sunday night, a 30% chance for snow showers Monday, and a 20% chance for snow showers Monday.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, partly sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 14, 25, 15, 17 and 10, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 4 below, 7, 4, 3 and zero.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts cold and mostly quiet weather over the next week, with light snow possible Saturday, flurries possible Sunday, and snow possible Monday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 14, 8, 17, 23, 15, 21 and 12, and overnight lows around 5 below, 9 below, 7, 4, 6 and zero.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 36 at 11:02 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 54 for Jan. 18, set in 1996.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 24 at 8:04 a.m., 13 degrees above the normal low and 51 degrees above the record low of 27 below for Jan. 18, set in 1994.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.08 inches, 0.76 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.77 inches, 0.7 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 18 is 0.8 inches, set in 1996.

With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s January and 2022 snow total stayed at 2.5 inches, 4.9 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 9 inches, 10.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 9.6 inches, 13.4 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 18 is 5.8 inches, set in 1936.

Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.

