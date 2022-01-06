Bitterly cold heading into weekend for Wisconsin, brief warmup Saturday, then another frigid blast

It will be bitterly cold heading into the weekend for southern Wisconsin, and after a brief warmup on Saturday, another blast of cold will move in, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for roughly the western half of Wisconsin from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, and there also is a winter weather advisory for counties in the Lake Superior lake effect snow belt.

Dane County is not part of the advisory, but wind chills still will be down to 10 below to 20 below overnight into Friday, while they tumble as low as 25 below to the west.

Look for periods of light snow continuing Thursday, with accumulations of up to a half-inch mainly north of Madison and Milwaukee.

There is a chance for a period of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle Saturday afternoon and evening, especially for portions of southeast Wisconsin, followed by another arctic air mass Sunday into early next week, with wind chills again 15 below to 25 below Sunday night into Monday morning, the Weather Service said.

Jaclyn Anderson, Weather Service lead forecaster, warned that such cold wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

In Madison on Thursday, there is a 20% chance for snow before noon, then flurries after noon, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 12 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour producing wind chill values of 5 below to zero.

After an overnight low around 5 below with wind chill values of 10 below to 20 below, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 11 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon and producing wind chills of 10 below to 20 below.

The Weather Service forecasts quiet conditions for the Madison area into the middle of next week.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday and Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 28, falling to 8, 7, 22 and 30, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 10, 10, 5 below, 6 below and 12.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts flurries possible Thursday morning, a few flurries possible Saturday and again Monday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 10, 8, 32, 16, 9, 23 and 26, and overnight lows around 5 below, 4, 10, 7 below, 4 below and 10.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 31 at 3:31 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 51 for Jan. 6, set in 2012.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 11 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 38 degrees above the record low of 27 below for Jan. 6, set in 1884.

Officially, 0.02 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s January and 2022 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.06 inches, 0.17 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) total rose to 1.75 inches, 0.11 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 5 is 1.11 inches, set in 1939.

Officially, 0.9 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s January and 2022 snow total to 1.7 inches, 0.2 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 8.2 inches, 5.7 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 8.8 inches, 8.7 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 5 is 9.9 inches, set in 1929.

Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.

