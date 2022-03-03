Black Earth Creek trout contaminated with PFOS; DNR warns anglers to limit consumption

State officials say toxic “forever chemicals” have contaminated fish in one of southern Wisconsin’s premier fishing destinations.

The Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services issued a health advisory Thursday warning anglers to limit consumption of trout from Black Earth Creek, a popular but vulnerable Class 1 trout stream in western Dane County.

The agencies said fish collected in 2020 near Cross Plains had elevated levels of PFOS, one of many fluorinated compounds that can cause cancer and other ailments, and cautioned people not to eat the fish more than once per week.

The advisory includes the entire 27-mile creek from Middleton to the confluence with Blue Mounds Creek near the Wisconsin River.

The DNR did not indicate a potential source of contamination.

According to publicly available DNR data, the highest concentrations of PFAS in surface waters were found in the headwaters in Middleton, which is also near the former Refuse Hideaway Landfill, a 23-acre Superfund site on Highway 14 where industrial waste was dumped in the 1970s and 80s.

But Issac Ross, the DNR’s spill team leader, said PFOS — the substance that triggered the fish advisory — was not found in monitoring wells around the former dump when they were sampled in 2019.

“We don’t think it’s a source of PFOS,” Ross said.

Ross said the DNR is now reviewing other potential sources in the Middleton area, but couldn’t provide a timeline for the investigation.

Andy Morton, who serves on the board of the Black Earth Creek Watershed Association, said the group was “disappointed and saddened” to learn about the advisory on a creek that attracts anglers from across the state and beyond and is also popular with paddlers.

“It’s a highly-valued resource,” Morton said.

Kyle Zempel, a fishing guide and owner of Black Earth Angling, said Black Earth Creek is one of the closest trout streams to Chicago and is easily accessible to Madison anglers.

“The resource itself is extremely important,” he said. “To have a trout stream within a short distance of a major city is really, really special.”

Though most trout anglers return their catch, Zempel said the consumption advisory is “another knock” against the creek, which was once considered among the best trout fisheries in the nation but has been degraded by urban and agricultural pollution in recent decades.

“One thing after another keeps happening,” he said.

Thursday's announcement is the state’s second PFAS-related consumption advisory issued this year. In January the agency said people should limit consumption of rock bass from Green Bay and its tributaries.

PFAS advisories are in place for all but two of Madison’s lakes — Mendota and Wingra — as well as Starkweather Creek.

The DNR has also issued PFAS consumption advisories for smelt from Lake Superior and trout from Silver Creek in the Fort McCoy Army base in Monroe County. PFAS advisories were previously in place for fish caught in three pools of the Mississippi River.

The DNR publishes advisories for specific species from around the state in an annual guidebook available on the agency website.

