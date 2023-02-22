A federal judge sentenced former state Sen. Kevin Shibilski to 33 months in prison Tuesday following his guilty plea last April to willfully not paying federal employment taxes for two companies linked to an electronic equipment recycling operation he ran about 10 years ago.

Shibilski, a 61-year-old Democrat from Merrill who also briefly served as state tourism secretary under former Gov. Jim Doyle, did not pay about $197,500 in taxes for the two companies in 2015 and 2016. Pure Extractions and Wisconsin Logistics Solutions were sister corporations to 5R Processors, a Ladysmith-based company that illegally stored and disposed of broken and crushed glass from lead-tainted cathode ray tubes at facilities in Wisconsin and Tennessee.

In 2020, federal prosecutors charged Shibilski with improper storage and disposal of hazardous electronic waste, wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Under his plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to the single count of purposefully not paying taxes and has paid the government $200,000 in remediation for environmental damage caused by 5R Processors.

Under cross-examination on Tuesday and in later remarks to U.S. District Judge James Peterson, Shibilski grew combative and blamed his former business associates and the IRS for the events that lead up to his prosecution. Shibilski claimed no one but him had faced consequences for the problems at 5R and its sister companies. But in reality, two other officers with 5R have received prison sentences in recent years and its founder was only spared prosecution because he was suffering from dementia, according to court records.

“He has blamed everybody but himself,” Peterson said of Shibilski.

“I think the evidence is inescapable that Mr. Shibilski was in control of the finances of all three of these companies,” the judge said, calling Shibilski’s avoidance of taxes “blatant theft from the United States.”

Under sentencing guidelines, Peterson could have given Shibilski a shorter sentence had he thought the former elected official had taken responsibility for his misconduct.

Peterson characterized Shibilski’s crimes as typical of tax-avoidance cases, but also pointed to letters attesting to his character from former Gov. Tommy Thompson and former Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources chief Cathy Stepp. In his letter, Thompson commended Shibilski’s work on education funding and environmental preservation.

“The bottom line, your Honor, is Kevin is a good man who has done great work for Wisconsin,” Thompson wrote.

Peterson and lead prosecutor Daniel Graber said Shibilski needed to serve prison time to send a message to others who violate tax laws, many of whom are wealthy and privileged.

“I think the public needs to know prison isn’t reserved for the impoverished or drug dealers,” Peterson said.

Shibilski represented the 24th Senate District from 1995 to 2002, when he unsuccessfully ran for lieutenant governor. Shibilski’s defense argued that he played a limited role in 5R Processors despite being its CEO and CFO. He hadn’t made any attempt to conceal the company’s tax avoidance and had even taken out loans to make the company solvent, his attorneys argued.