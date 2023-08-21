The governors of Wisconsin and Minnesota are requesting $1 billion from the federal government to replace a key bridge between the two states.

Both states have each committed $400 million to replace the Blatnik Bridge that connects Superior to Duluth, Minnesota, but the total cost for the project is estimated at about $1.8 billion.

The bridge, which carries traffic from Interstate 535 and Highway 53 over the Saint Louis River, a tributary of Lake Superior, is considered an important freight and commercial connection between the Twin Ports and serves more than 33,000 cars per day. However, the bridge is expected to close in 2030 due to "significant structural deterioration, resulting in current load restrictions," according to officials. The requested funding would come through the federal Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant program, which is part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.

"This project is an effort that’s been years in the works, and in partnership with Minnesota, our departments of transportation are ready to take advantage of this federal funding to make the investments needed to see this project over the finish line,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said. “The updated Blatnik Bridge will foster regional economic growth, bolster our national supply chains, and strengthen the reliability of the transportation network that serves hundreds of communities."

The Blatnik Bridge, named after John Blatnik, a former longtime Minnesota member of the U.S. House of Representatives, carries nearly 265,000 trucks a year that transport more than $2.6 billion in domestic goods and more than $1 billion in international goods from 42 states and nine Canadian provinces. It also serves the Twin Ports, which combined make for the largest port on the Great Lakes and the 17th largest in the country accommodating agriculture, forestry, mining, manufacturing, construction, power generation and more recently and increasingly, the cruise passenger industry.

“It provides a vital route for regional commerce, tourism, and emergency services,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said.

Construction of the bridge began in 1958 and was completed in 1961, but now that it's more than 60 years old, the time has come for a more modern version. Transportation departments in Minnesota and Wisconsin have been working on planning the project since 2020 and plan to reveal the recommended alternative for replacing the 8,000-foot structure in October.

Design work for the project, which would determine specifications and shape the total cost of the project, is anticipated to begin in 2024. Once a final design is selected, construction is planned to begin in 2027 if full funding is secured, officials said.

Each state recently committed $400 million and plans to seek additional federal funds through other sources, including other discretionary grants, to get the project over the finish line. Earlier this year, Evers signed the 2023-25 biennial budget that authorized $47.2 million in funding and $352.8 million in transportation fund-supported, general obligation bonding authority to secure sufficient state support for the project.

In addition, the federal omnibus spending bill signed by President Joe Biden included more than $255 million to support dozens of projects throughout Wisconsin, including $7.5 million for the Blatnik Bridge. President Biden visited Superior in March 2022 and stood beneath the bridge after his $1 trillion infrastructure bill became law.

“The Blatnik Bridge is overdue for an upgrade, and we are ready to act and no longer rely on regular maintenance efforts,” Wisconsin Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said. “This federal funding will reinforce our commitment to invest in the existing infrastructure and rebuild this important route between our two states. Local residents and businesses rely on the Blatnik Bridge every day and any closures or traffic delays for maintenance work directly impacts their livelihood."

