'Blood was everywhere': At least 3 stabbed, 5 injured total during apartment party in Racine

RACINE — “Blood was everywhere,” Racine police officers were advised Thursday evening as they were dispatched to an apartment on the 200 block of North Memorial Drive following a report of an assault, according to court documents filed Friday.
A woman who allegedly became jealous and enraged when another man took a phone call during a party grabbed a butcher knife and stabbed at least three people before police arrived. Five people were injured in the incident.
The woman, who police identified as 40-year-old Asumandez Mandy Soltero of the 2100 block of 63rd Street in Kenosha, faces a long list of charges.
According to a criminal complaint:
A number of people had gone to a man’s apartment “to hang out, drink, play games, and grill” Thursday afternoon. During the party, Soltero was told to leave by the man who lived in the apartment after she angrily poured a beer over another man’s head.
The man had taken a phone call while they were playing the drinking game Quarters, which reportedly threw Soltero into a rage. According to police, “Soltero is very easily made jealous or angry.”
After she scratched the man, she allegedly went into the kitchen, grabbed a butcher knife, yelled “I’m going to kill this (expletive)” while swinging the knife and then stabbed at least three people, none of whom were the man she was mad at, according to the complaint.
One of the men stabbed, having suffered “a deep cut to his right hand palm” that was approximately 1½ inches long, received stitches at the hospital. Another person at the party received stitches at the hospital, but police did not say what their injury was.
One woman “was bleeding heavily from the right” leg when officers arrived. Another woman suffered “a small puncture wound on the inside of her right upper arm” from the knife and another person “was stabbed in the right upper arm,” the criminal complaint said.
Soltero was arrested outside the property after police recognized her by her description given in a 911 call.
Soltero has been charged with four felonies: two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon. She also has been charged with six misdemeanors: four counts of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
A $1,000 cash bond was set for Soltero in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.
She already has a long criminal history with 19 separate incarcerations, according to police, having most recently been behind bars for almost a full week in April 2020, although all of her past incarcerations have been for less than a full year. Her past convictions include battery in 1998 and 2000 and 2011, criminal damage to property in 1998, theft in 2009, and manufacture/delivery of cocaine in 2006.
In November 2020, Soltero was charged in Racine County with battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and theft; that case remains open.