Body found in rubble of burned Door County bar with rented rooms, authorities say

STURGEON BAY — A body has been found in the rubble of a Sturgeon Bay bar that burned early Tuesday, police said.

Investigators were still trying to determine the whereabouts of one other person who was unaccounted for after the fire at Butch's Bar, Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman said in a statement.

Nine rooms above the bar were occupied by renters. All but the two who were missing had been accounted for after the fire. One person suffered injuries in the fire and was taken to a hospital, then transferred to a burn unit elsewhere.

Brinkman said the roof and second floor of the building had collapsed, compromising the integrity of the structure and making it difficult to search further.

The victim whose body was discovered in the charred rubble has not been identified.

Firefighters were called to the bar about 3:40 a.m. All nine mainland fire departments on the Door County Peninsula responded and fought the raging fire in frigid conditions.

Several streets around the fire were closed, but businesses were open and could be reached by foot.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by state and local officials.

